Have you seen this suspect wanted in possible connection to armed robberies in the Arlington area?

Multiple armed robberies that have taken place in the Arlington area have residents concerned.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been investigating these robberies and is now asking for the community’s help.

During the reported crimes, the suspect entered the businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money. JSO believes that the robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

