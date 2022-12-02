Seen these suspects? Fresno Police say man, woman took stolen items, assaulted Kohl’s employee

The Fresno Police are looking for a man and woman who appeared to steal items from a Kohl’s store and assaulted an employee upon their exit.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kohl’s near the intersection of Brawley and Shaw avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police released video Thursday evening that showed an up-close look of both the man and woman who attempted had selected several clothing items then attempted to leave the store without paying for them.

Police said the two left the store in a dark colored mid-size SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact Det. Jason Button at 559-621-6509 or Valley Crime Sports at 559-498-7867.

A tip could make you eligible for a cash reward should the information lead to an arrest.