Have you seen Tanner Swears? The 4-year-old was last seen in diapers in Coconut Creek

SUNDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Coconut Creek police said Tanner Swears was dropped off Sunday, unharmed, with a family friend by his father, Stephen Swears. The friend brought Tanner home.

Police are on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Coconut Creek.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Tanner Swears.

Swears was last seen wearing a diaper on Saturday along the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Boulevard, the FDLE said.

Investigators said the boy may be in the company of 55-year-old Stephen Swears.

Tanner has curly black hair, brown eyes and weighs around 39 pounds. Stephen is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs around 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

They both may be traveling in a silver 2013 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag AIQZ45, the FDLE said.

If you see the pair or have information on their whereabouts call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.