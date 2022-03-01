Have you seen this teen? Manatee County deputies say he is missing and endangered

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy they said is missing and endangered.

Aiden T. Herbert left his home in the 100 block of Holly Avenue in Sarasota after 10 p.m. Monday after saying that he was going to hurt himself, according to a news release.

The teen has not been seen since and is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.