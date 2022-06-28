Have you seen them? They’re accused of using a debit card that wasn’t theirs

Lacey police are looking for a man and woman accused of fraud after they used a stolen debit card for an area shopping spree on June 14.

The debit card was taken from a 2016 Mazda 3 that was stolen overnight on June 14, Sgt. Shannon Barnes. The couple is not accused of stealing the car, but they are accused of using the card, she said.

They tried to use the card at an area Safeway, then moved on to a Walmart store on Yelm Highway about 6:15 a.m. June 14.

Video cameras at the store show them leaving the business.

They also used the card at 7:30 a.m., Barnes said. It was then that the former owner of the card called his bank to report the fraudulent transactions, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.