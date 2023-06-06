Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:

Christopher Conte -- Wanted on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle

Hector Madera -- Wanted on charges of forgery, receiving stolen property

Tabari Muhammad -- Wanted on firearms charges

Audrey Billorio -- Wanted on charges of assault and battery, destruction of property

Michael Thomas -- Wanted on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery

Patrick Hall -- Wanted on charges of breaking and entering in the night, destruction of property

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

People who call the Boston Police Department do not have to reveal their identity to provide information about a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW