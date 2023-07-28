Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:

Cristofanes Mendes -- Wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child

Lakeida Burris -- Wanted on a charge of animal cruelty

Maximilian Freddura -- Wanted on a charge of assault and battery on a public employee

Kevin Ryan -- Wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats, assault and battery, larceny under $1,200

Ahmed Imbrahim -- Wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of class b, threats to do bodily harm

Stacia Jones -- Wanted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

People who call the Boston Police Department do not have to reveal their identity to provide information about a crime.

