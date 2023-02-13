Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:

Anthony Chester: Wanted on a murder charge

Tony Vance: Wanted on a murder charge

Tisean Jones: Wanted on firearm and drug trafficking charges

Destiny Santana: Wanted on a rape of a child charge

Christopher Thomas: Wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny

Raquel Ayala: Wanted on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Rebecca Savickas: Wanted on charges of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

People who call the Boston Police Department do not have to reveal their identity to provide information about a crime.

