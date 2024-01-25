Have you seen them? Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues alert for missing children

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an amber alert for 1-year-old Natalia, and 5-year-old Tili Williams.

Natalia was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants. Tili was last seen in dark colored tank top with hearts and gray sweatpants.

Dixie Williams is suspected of having taken the children, and may also go by the last name of Stumpner.

The children were last seen in Sorrento Florida, Lake County.

Authorities warn residents not approach the children if located. Instead, call 911 immediately.

If you have info to find these children please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or call 911.

