Have you seen them? IMPD searching for two missing toddlers, Indianapolis woman

Two Indianapolis toddlers are missing and police are asking the public for help finding them.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives Seek Public Assistance in Locating a Missing Mother and Two Toddlers



For More Information Please Visit Link Below https://t.co/OMqeB7wgUX #MissingPersonsAlert pic.twitter.com/7GH0NregR8 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 11, 2024

Mi’Layani Holder, age 1, and 2-year-old toddler Devyn Phillips were last seen in the 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive, according to a Thursday news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons DetectivesMi’Layani is described as 2 feet-tall, 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Devyn is described as 3 feet-tall, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Both toddlers were last seen Tuesday and are believed to be with their mother, Damilah Holder, who is also missing. Online police records indicate there is an open DCS case involving the mother and her children.

Police are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they are seen.

Subzero temperatures are on the way: Tips to safely heat your home, prevent frozen pipes

How to submit tips to Crime Stoppers

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911, or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

Those who submit tips will remain anonymous, police said, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD searching for two missing toddlers, Indianapolis woman