Have you seen them? Over 20 guns stolen during break-in at Midlands store, SC police say

A search is underway for the people involved in a break-in at Midlands store where nearly two dozen guns were stolen, the Sumter Police Department said.

The burglary happened at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Simpson’s Hardware store on Wesmark Boulevard, police said in a news release. That’s near Broad Street, and the Sumter Mall.

Five people were seen on video surveillance breaking out the glass of a front entry the hardware store and then going to the gun counter, taking more than 20 long guns and then leaving, according to the release.

All five were wearing dark-colored hoodies and gloves, police said.

Those identified face burglary and first-degree larceny charges, according to the release.

But police are asking for help from the public identifying the people involved and locating the stolen guns.

Anyone with information on the burglary, or those involved, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.