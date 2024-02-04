Have you seen these Thurston County residents? 1 is missing, 2 are runaways, police say

Area police are asking the public to help locate a missing man and two teenage girls who ran away from home.

Eddy D. Bidlake, 63, was last seen about 5 p.m. in the Grand Mound area, or the 19000 block of Melon Street Southwest on Oct. 23, 2023, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

He also was possibly seen the next day in the 14300 block of Case Road.

Bidlake is described as 5-foot-10 with long brown hair. He also has a visible “Seahawks” tattoo on his neck, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Bidlake was last seen wearing a black/green flannel shirt with black pants. Eddy is suspected to suffer from dementia or some other memory-related challenge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County dispatch non-emergency line at 360-704-2740.

Lacey police are looking for two girls who ran away from home last week.

Nadia L. Black, 15, has been missing since Feb. 1, according to police. She has “associates” who live in Lacey, Spanaway and Fircrest.

Black is described as 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Kirra Jensen, 16, also has been missing since Feb. 1.

Jensen is described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and hair that has been dyed pink, according to police.

Anyone with information about either Black or Jensen is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.