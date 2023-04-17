'Seen it too many times': Akron community reacts to verdict in Jayland Walker shooting

A person leaves the funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre on July 13.

Members of the community have begun reacting to the news that a special grand jury has decided eight police officers involved in the killing of Jayland Walker last summer will not be charged.

Eight Akron officers fatally shot Jayland Walker 46 times on June 27 after he led officers on a crosstown car chase, during which police say the 25-year-old Black man fired a single shot from his vehicle. Walker was unarmed and running in a ski mask when he was shot after a short foot chase near Wilbeth Road and South Main Street. A handgun was found in his vehicle, police said.

The incident has become the subject of protests, the creation of a new civilian-led police review board, plans for new cruiser dashcams and strained relations between Akron’s police and citizens.

Here are reactions from Akron leaders and community members:

U.S. Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron

In an email statement, U.S. Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes said she would be formally requesting the Department of Justice to begin an investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department.

“We’ve seen it too many times. A routine traffic stop ends in death, and a family and community mourn the loss of a son. A brother. A friend. A neighbor. As this country and community reckons with another tragic death, we find ourselves yearning for a justice system that protects us all.

“The safety and security of our neighborhoods requires trust between the community and the law enforcement officers who have taken an oath to protect and serve, but this trust has been violated and must be rebuilt. As such, I will formally request the Department of Justice to begin an investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department to start the process of understanding how the department operates and look to create solutions for more community-focused policing that serves the needs of every segment of our community.

“Finally, as people begin to express their anger, grief, and concern through their Constitutional right to protest, I ask that you remember the words of Jayland’s family and honor his memory by protesting without violence. After the TV crews leave and the nation is no longer watching, it will only be us left to pick up the pieces. Our community deserves the chance to heal and move forward which we will do, must do — together,” Sykes said.

Story continues

Akron Bail Fund

Akron Bail Fund, a local activist group, reacted with anger to the news, stating “#Justice4Jayland forever and we won’t stop til we get it,” on Twitter.

ACLU of Ohio

Jayland Walker should still be alive today. 🖤



We stand with Jayland’s friends and family and the entire community of Akron on this very difficult day.



To everyone taking to the streets to protest, know your rights. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/E2MeAqA9vb — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) April 17, 2023

Demetrius Travis Sr., cousin of Jayland Walker

Demetrius Travis Sr., cousin of Jayland Walker, said in a text message: "Disappointment cannot began to express how I feel about this decision, Even though I expected this decision, based off many actions by the city of Akron, to protect their buildings and block off streets, Whatever happens because of this decision is not on the Walker family, it is due to a continuing disregard for the lives of black and brown people in the United States of America, as we watched it being displayed in Attorney General Yost live press conference, to justify killing an unarmed citizen, they decided to assassinate Jayland's character! My heart breaks yet again for his mother Pam, my cousin Jada, I hope we get laws changed for the next family to get justice, because ours did not!"

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro

Akron chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America

In a statement posted online, the Akron chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) denounced the grand jury's decision.

"We furthermore denounce the current state of affairs, in Akron and across the entire United States, where police continue to have the power to murder people–especially Black and working-class people–with near-impunity; where police continue to assume the role of judge, jury, and executioner in people’s streets, communities, and homes; and where our current institutions continue to be unable to defend us against police violence," the group said.

"While police claim that they found a firearm in Walker’s car, Walker was unarmed as he fled from and was killed by police. Despite this evidence, and despite the egregious nature in which Walker’s life was taken by the police, the grand jury found it appropriate to not indict the officers who killed Walker."

Calling Walker's death a "grave injustice," the group also said it was evidence of a larger societal problem of people killed by police and a systemic problem within the criminal legal system.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jayland Walker case: Community reacts to grand jury's no-bill verdict