Have you seen these women? Search continues for Crawford County pair missing for months

Candice Caffas slipped away from her home south of Meadville in mid-July.

A month later, Debra Sue Daniel said goodbye to the staff at Edinboro Manor and headed home to Meadville.

The whereabouts of the two Crawford County women remain a mystery.

State and local police said they have been following up on every tip and possible lead received in the weeks since Caffas, 34, and Daniel, 68, went missing. Local authorities, family members, friends and other volunteers have spent hours searching areas and spreading information about the missing women in an effort to find them.

"It would be great if we could find out something," Daniel's niece, Anne Puckett, said.

Although both women disappeared in a short span of time and lived relatively close to one another, authorities don't believe there is a connection between the two missing persons cases.

Cpl. Philip Shaffer, crime supervisor for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E's Meadville station, which is investigating Caffas' disappearance, said state police have been in contact with Meadville police concerning their investigation into Daniel's disappearance. But he said he does not see a correlation between the two cases, as both women went missing under two different sets of circumstances.

"We have nothing to link the two missing people," Shaffer said.

Candice Caffas

Caffas' mother, Carol Caffas, reported her daughter missing on the early morning of July 16.

According to state police, Caffas, who has special needs, was believed to have run away from the family's residence in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township, Crawford County, sometime between 10 p.m. on July 15 and 3 a.m. on July 16. Authorities believe she left the residence by climbing out a bathroom window.

Carol Caffas told the Erie Times-News in late July that her daughter was diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that results in a number of physical, mental and behavioral problems.

Story continues

She said a key feature of the syndrome is a constant sense of hunger, and Candice is always hungry. Because of her daughter's heightened need for food, Carol Caffas said family members first searched grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations after her daughter went missing.

More:'I’m just scared to death': Mom of missing Crawford woman won't give up searching

Carol Caffas also told the Times-News that her daughter had run away a few days earlier, by escaping through her bedroom window. Candice was gone for about two hours, and family members found her swimming in French Creek, she said.

Several large-scale searches involving agencies including the state police, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Crawford County Scuba Team, as well as a number of volunteers, were launched shortly after Caffas' disappearance. They first focused on areas around Caffas' home, then expanded to other areas as possible sightings were reported.

One sighting, which the state police referenced in an updated news release on Caffas' disappearance, placed Caffas on Route 285 in Conneaut Lake on July 16. Shaffer said searches have been conducted throughout southern and southwestern Crawford County and into northwestern Mercer County because authorities believe, based on the sighting on Route 285, that Caffas was traveling in a southwesterly direction.

Although some volunteers are continuing to search for Caffas, Shaffer said the large-scale searches have stopped at this time.

More:Large searches suspended as authorities still seek whereabouts of missing Crawford woman

He said state police investigators are following up on all possible leads received in the case. Tips have come in from throughout Crawford County, from parts of Erie and Mercer counties, and from locations in Ohio, according to Shaffer.

But so far, investigators have no solid leads on Caffas' whereabouts, he said.

Caffas is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds, with dirty blond hair. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

Debra Sue Daniel

Daniel didn't own a car and was known to walk to her destinations.

That included taking the long journey — at least partway on foot — to visit her mother at the Edinboro Manor in Edinboro, said Daniel's niece, Anne Puckett.

One time, when Daniel walked the whole way, it took her about seven hours, Puckett said. But her aunt would also hitchhike when she couldn't find a ride from a friend, she said.

The last known sighting of Daniel, according to Puckett, was on the early afternoon of Aug. 15. Daniel arrived at the Edinboro Manor around lunchtime, and she had a discussion with the nurses there just after lunch before she left the facility, Puckett said.

It's unknown if Daniel, who lived alone, walked home or got a ride, she said.

"But we do believe strongly she made it home that day, because a nurse at the nursing home stated she did not know what she was wearing that day, but she had her bookbag, which was her purse," Puckett said. "The bag was at her apartment but not her wallet, keys or phone. We believe she made it home and took those items to make a short trip."

There are security cameras at the Meadville apartment complex where Daniel lives, but family members don't know if they captured any footage of Daniel that day, Puckett said

The Meadville Police Department is investigating Daniel's disappearance. Police Chief Michael Tautin said the case remains under investigation, and police are still trying to follow up on any and all leads.

Puckett said police have not shared much information with members of Daniel's family about their investigation, other than to state they are pursuing numerous leads. They don't know what leads police are pursuing, she said.

The family has been doing its part by contacting local media about the case and by posting information on social media, Puckett said.

Daniel is bipolar and has emphysema, Puckett said. She is around 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 135 to 140 pounds. She was last known to have blond to gray hair a little longer than shoulder length, Puckett said. Daniel has tattoos on her right shoulder, her back and her ankle, she added.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel is asked to call the Meadville Police Department at 814-724-6100. Family members said information can also be passed along by email at helpusfindher@yahoo.com.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Missing women: Authorities seek answers to Crawford pair's whereabouts