Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies delivers record first quarter, e-commerce growth explodes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRK-B, BRK-A) See's Candies, the 100-year-old maker and seller of chocolates, lollipops, toffee, and Warren Buffett's favorite treat — peanut brittle — had its best quarter ever at the start of 2021, according to CEO Pat Egan. 

"We're fully back, I believe. We've had our best January ever, our best February ever, we just completed our best first quarter ever," Egan told Yahoo Finance ahead of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting, streaming exclusively on Yahoo Finance

Egan, who took the helm at See's Candies in the spring of 2019 and is the third CEO in the company's history, described the past year as "the longest decade" of his life as the famed candy purveyor navigated the COVID-19 crisis. 

Full Coverage of Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

As the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. last March, See's closed all of its 245 stores in a matter of days and soon after closed its e-commerce fulfillment center in Southern California. 

"So from that point forward what we did was we just said, 'We're not going to reopen stores or reopen our plants until we can create a safe operating environment for all of our employees.' That took a while, and by the time we restored at the end of the summer, we saw customers coming back in. But for that period of time, it was pretty rough," Egan added. 

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25, 2019: A man pushing a baby carriage pauses in front of a See&#39;s Candies shop in Palm Springs, California. Founded in Los Angeles in 1921, the company is now headquartered in San Francisco, California. Since 1972 the company has been owned by Warren Buffett&#39;s Berkshire Hathaway Corporation. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25, 2019: A man pushing a baby carriage pauses in front of a See's Candies shop in Palm Springs, California. Founded in Los Angeles in 1921, the company is now headquartered in San Francisco, California. Since 1972 the company has been owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Corporation. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Amid pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, See's Candies' e-commerce business grew about 70% in total packages shipped last year. What's more, even with store reopenings, online sales have remained robust.

"[What] you might expect would be that when the stores reopened [e-commerce] would trail off a little bit. It hasn't. Our first quarter, we were up almost 160% over the first quarter of last year." 

Egan noted that the traffic back in stores had been gradually, but the company is "almost back to 100%." 

"But our e-commerce, which has more than doubled, has actually stayed at that level, and we're just fine with it not coming back to Earth. It creates some different operational challenges, but we've definitely expanded our customer base," Egan added. 

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Read more from the Daily Journal Meeting:

2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting
2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 Live Updates

    Famed investor Warren Buffett addresses shareholders around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Of His New Favorite Stock But Is A Net Seller On Market

    Warren Buffett was net seller of stocks in the first quarter as the market set record highs but continued to buy back Berkshire Hathaway shares.

  • Berkshire Hathaway is 'a stock picker’s conglomerate': Morningstar's Wallace

    Morningstar Director of Investor Education Karen Wallace joins Yahoo Finance's Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting pre-show.

  • On Warren Buffett's relationship with Charlie Munger

    Charlie Munger, 97, and Warren Buffett, 90, the greatest buddy act in the history of American business, will be reunited at this year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

  • U.S. stocks have risen to all-time highs this year. Should you ‘sell in May and go away’?

    “With stocks at record highs, some investors may be tempted to follow the old adage,” says a team of UBS strategists.

  • MicroStrategy reveals 10.3% rise in revenue after Bitcoin purchases

    American software and intelligence company MicroStrategy has confirmed a significant increase in revenue in today’s quarterly earnings report, with much of it being attributed to its Bitcoin purchases since December.

  • How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

    One of the many variables lenders use when deciding whether or not to loan you money is your debt-to-income ratio or DTI. Your DTI reveals how much debt you owe compared to the income you earn. Higher...

  • Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Tri Pointe (TPH)

    Tri Pointe (TPH) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Boris Johnson prepared to take SNP to Supreme Court to stop second independence referendum

    Boris Johnson is prepared to take the SNP to the Supreme Court to stop the party unilaterally holding a second Scottish independence referendum should it win next week’s Holyrood elections. The Government has legal advice dating back to 2011 that argues the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a binding independence referendum without the UK Parliament's approval. Government advisers are gearing up to deploy a “not now” argument to any request for a referendum, pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic that the country is still facing. But they believe that position can hold for years, given the point of total recovery – on everything from the economy to court backlogs and education – is impossible to predict. Mr Johnson’s Government is getting ready not just to reject a request for permission to hold “indyref2” but also to enter a court battle should the SNP then attempt to hold a unilateral vote. A UK government source said: “If it comes to that, if those are the cards they play, I don’t think the UK Government can sit back and do nothing.” The planning comes with UK government ministers and advisers awaiting the results of Thursday’s Scottish Parliament elections with trepidation.

  • Millions still struggle to pay their mortgages — but help is available

    Delinquencies are dropping, but experts worry about a foreclosure wave.

  • London Zoo welcomes new Asiatic lioness

    Arya, a four-year-old lioness, travelled from Paignton Zoo to London on Tuesday and was caught on camera exploring her paddock for the first time.Zookeepers hope Arya will spark a new love interest for Bhanu, as they work to preserve the endangered species as part of a global breeding programme.To make room for the new lioness, three previous residents named Heidi, Indi and Rubi, moved to Germany's Schwerin Zoo on April 8.Asiatic lions are now only found in the wild in one location worldwide, a forest the size of London in Gujarat, India, where approximately 500 of the animals live.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • 30 Stunning Places Royals Have Vacationed

    Before Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, were married, they took several ski trips to Klosters, Switzerland together — a destination Will grew up going to with his family. Princess Margaret and her ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon, visited Nassau together in March of 1967. Since the couple took a six-week-long cruise through the Caribbean aboard the royal yacht Britannia for their honeymoon in 1960, it's safe to say the couple was a fan of their destination.

  • Fed's Kaplan warns on 'imbalances,' wants to talk taper

    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday called for beginning the conversation about reducing central bank support for the economy, warning of imbalances in financial markets and arguing the economy is healing faster than expected. "We are now at a point where I'm observing excesses and imbalances in financial markets," Kaplan told the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce in a virtual appearance in front of a live audience, pointing to "historically" elevated stock prices, tight credit spreads, and surging house prices. "I do think, at the earliest opportunity, I think it would be appropriate for us to start talking about adjusting those purchases," referring to the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond buys that, along with near-zero interest rates, are aimed at keeping financial conditions super-easy and bolstering the recovery.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat, Chevron Mixed Amid Rising Oil Prices

    Exxon topped first-quarter earnings forecasts, while Chevron reported mixed results as oil prices continue to rally.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Reported Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Here's what investors should (and shouldn't) focus on in the conglomerate's latest report.

  • Moderna ramps up investments to triple vaccine output, eyes boosters

    Moderna nearly triples its 2022 output, and sees a strong booster market emerging this fall.

  • Look Who Made Money Hand Over Fist During Biden's First 100 Days

    It's been just 100 days since President Biden's inauguration — and a powerful S&P 500 rally is ongoing. But not all winners are equal. Far from it.

  • Company News for Apr 30, 2021

    Companies in The News Are: MRK,KHC,SO,NOC