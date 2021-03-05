WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva
  • A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah
1 / 2

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Farge
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading from Guinea to its neighbours was "very high" and that some neighbouring countries were not prepared for outbreaks or for future vaccination campaigns.

WHO's Guinea representative, Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, told a virtual briefing that 18 cases had been identified and four of those people had died.

So far, 1,604 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in the new outbreak in Guinea, the first resurgence of the virus there since a 2013-2016 outbreak - the world's worst - which spread to several other West African countries and killed thousand of people.

The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

Officials said a readiness assessment for Guinea's neighbours -- Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia -- showed gaps in their preparedness.

"There are six neighbouring countries to Guinea and we conducted an assessment of readiness. Two of the countries are not ready and one is borderline and there are three countries more or less ready," the WHO's Regional Emergency Director Abdou Salam Gueye said by videoconference from Guinea.

He said none of the neighbouring countries was completely ready to start Ebola vaccinations, should they be required, and that there were not enough vaccines doses available in any case to begin vaccinating preventively.

"But those neighbouring countries agreed on cross-border cooperation and coordination to control the outbreak," he said.

Ebola vaccines, like some COVID-19 shots, require ultra-cold chain storage which presents logistical challenges. Guinea received COVID-19 vaccine doses donated from China this week.

"We are dealing with quite fragile health systems including (lack of) capacity to address many public health challenges so dealing with both COVID and Ebola remains a challenge," said the WHO's Dr Michel Yao, Director of Strategic Health Operations.

In a separate flare-up of a 2018-20 outbreak, the Democratic Republic of Congo has also reported new Ebola cases in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet and Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • WHO issues back-to-basics warning as Europe’s six-week run of declining COVID cases comes to an end

    Coronavirus cases rose 9% last week over a 53-country region of Europe, snapping a six-week run of declines, the World Health Organization.

  • Biden's Interior secretary pick Haaland secures Republican support

    President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Interior Department, U.S. Representative Deb Haaland, secured backing from a moderate Republican senator on Wednesday, further paving her way to confirmation. The support from Senator Susan Collins of Maine comes one week after West Virginia's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would vote to confirm Haaland, who is poised to become the nation's first Native American in a presidential Cabinet post. Their backing is key in the 50-50 split U.S. Senate, in which Biden needs every Democrat on board to push his nominees through, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting any tie-breaking vote.

  • Germans' rejection of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine hinders COVID fight

    Early trial data and government's refusal to approve the shot for over-65s, despite mounting evidence that it works well, have led to thousands of doses going unused.

  • Giuliani mocked for warning of dangers of misinformation after amplifying Trump’s ‘big lie’ on elections for months

    Podcast appearance comes days after Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube channel was again suspended for repeating unsubstantiated claims of election fraud

  • Turkish court probes pro-Kurdish party as pressure for ban grows: officials

    Turkey's top appeals court has launched an enquiry into the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged links to militants in a step that could ultimately lead to a ban on the third biggest party in parliament, officials said on Wednesday. The move coincided with President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge on Tuesday to strengthen freedom of expression and rights to a fair trial in an "action plan" that critics said did not address concern about an erosion of human rights in Turkey. The HDP has faced growing pressure after Ankara said last month Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants executed 13 prisoners, including Turkish military and police personnel, during an army operation to rescue them in Iraq's Gara region.

  • LATAM Cargo Moves Up Expansion Plan For Boeing 767 Freighter Fleet

    LATAM Airlines, motivated by the exponential growth in e-commerce shipments and the availability of more resources resulting from restructuring, is accelerating plans to grow its cargo fleet up to 75% in three years with the conversion of up to eight Boeing 767 aircraft from its passenger fleet. The decision is the latest example of cargo airlines snapping up the prized medium-size aircraft as passenger airlines discard them in favor of smaller, modern aircraft that are profitable to operate in a depressed travel market. 767-300s have become the midrange freighter of choice for express carriers and other operators involved in supporting e-commerce. Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group, which currently operates 11 767 all-cargo aircraft, said Tuesday it has four confirmed slots with Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to retrofit the 767-300 Extended Range jets, with redelivery between 2021 and 2022. The work will be performed by Boeing's licensed engineering partner in Singapore, LATAM spokeswoman Maria Teresa Escobar said. Boeing outsources modification work based on its conversion kit to a number of global companies, including ST Engineering in Singapore. ST Engineering late last year added a second assembly line for 767-300 conversions. LATAM also has options with Boeing for four additional conversion orders that would bring its cargo fleet to 19 aircraft in 2023. Escobar said the company planned to expand the fleet more gradually over four years but moved up the initial tranche to take full delivery within two years. "These conversions will enable [LATAM's] cargo affiliates to grow in key segments such as the Colombian flower market or imports to Brazil," LATAM Cargo CEO Andrés Bianchi said in a statement. "It also allows our affiliates to expand their network in domestic markets where e-commerce is rapidly generating an increase in air cargo traffic. Growing with Boeing 767-300s is extremely efficient as it is the optimal aircraft for all these undertakings and we can take advantage of the benefit of operating a single fleet type." Officials said the ability to invest sooner in freighter conversions was made possible by the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Last year, LATAM and its affiliates in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, the U.S. and Peru filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after suffering a dramatic loss in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Converting passenger aircraft to full-time cargo mode can take three to four months. The process includes stripping the interiors, cutting a new cargo door into the fuselage, adding reinforced flooring with rollers for maneuvering pallets, covering windows, and adding a rigid barrier behind the cockpit. IBA, a provider of aviation advisory and appraisal services, said in a recent report that more than 40 B767-300ERs have been added to the global freighter fleet since last May, and an additional 26 are set to be converted in the next 12 months. LATAM increased flight frequencies in some markets by 40% last year and deployed some passenger aircraft for exclusive cargo operations to help meet freight demand. Austrian Airlines In related news, the first of three 767-300s sold by Austrian Airlines to Austin, Texas-based MonoCoque Diversified Interests LLC departed Vienna on Tuesday for Pinal Airpark in Arizona, the airline said. The next transfer flight is scheduled for May. MonoCoque is an engine management provider and aviation investment fund that recently began acquiring fleets of used aircraft. The company could not be reached for comment about its plans for the aircraft, but options include selling or leasing intact planes, and separating them into airframes and engines for sale as parts. With an average age of 28.5 years, the three B767s sold are among the oldest aircraft in Austrian Airlines' fleet. It has three other 767s that are 20 to 22 years old. The long-haul fleet includes six Boeing 777s. Austrian Airlines has also removed 10 Dash turboprops from the fleet, with an additional eight and seven Airbus A319 jets scheduled for retirement in early 2022 for a total capacity reduction of about 20%. Austrian will operate about 60 aircraft in 2022. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: Amazon, FedEx partner ASL orders 737-800 converted freighters Why the A321 freighter looks like a hot ticket Titan to operate world's second A321 converted freighter AEI receives large order for 737-800 converted freighters See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFedEx Unveils Plan To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040Winter Weather Takes Bite Out Of Saia's February Tonnage© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures fall in aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s comments

    A weaker session was under way for Friday, as European stocks dropped in the wake of Wall Street losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank wasn't ready to stop rising bond yields.

  • Royal adviser who complained about Meghan's 'bullying' still working for Kate and William

    Jason Knauf also helped the Duchess of Sussex write a letter to her father after her wedding.

  • Howard Stern Teases E!'s Nina Parker After Her Awards Coverage Forces Him to Learn a New Word

    After Howard Stern revealed he had no idea what E!'s Golden Globes team meant by a certain slang term, Nina Parker reacted to the feedback during Nightly Pop on March 3.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • A popular flea collar was linked to nearly 1,700 animal deaths, report says, but the EPA hasn't issued any warnings about it

    Seresto flea and tick collars for cats and dogs have been linked to thousands of animal injuries and deaths since 2012, USA Today found.

  • Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet during her interview with Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex wore three sparkly bangles while filming her Oprah interview, one of which belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

  • White House admits Biden cannot force people to wear masks or get vaccines as Texas and Mississippi drop safeguards

    With Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi rolling back Covid-related public health safeguards, the Joe Biden administration has recognised the stark reality when it comes to overseeing the pandemic response: There’s only so much the White House can do. On Wednesday, Mr Biden was highly critical of Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who have both decided to dispense with mask mandates in their states and limitations on businesses, including restaurants that had previously been forced to operate at reduced capacity.

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first new Formula 1 car in more than 60 years with the help of Tom Brady and Daniel Craig. Take a look at the AMR21.

    Aston Martin's AMR21 will be driven by Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Canada's Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • How police are warding off threats from QAnon and militias threatening violence on 4 March

    Analysis: US Capitol Police trying a measure of transparency for a change

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

    Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah swapped out four ministers whose selections had angered various lawmakers for less contentious, veteran politicians, an apparent gesture to appease parliament. The worsening rift between Kuwait’s emir-appointed government and elected parliament presents the first significant challenge to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who ascended the throne last fall.