New year sees new sales tax holiday in Florida

Jan. 1 is more than just a holiday.

It’s also the day you can get money off items you may need before your children return to school.

The Florida state legislature extended a back-to-school sales tax holiday last year to help families restock during the winter break.

From clothing to school supplies to computers, parents we talked to told Eyewitness News that it’s a late Christmas present they welcome.

From now through Jan. 14, parents can save on clothing and shoes with a sales price of $100 or less, learning aids and puzzles that are $30 or less, school supplies that are $50 or less, and personal computers and related accessories that cost no more than $1500.

“Just being new, we’re hoping that people will get out and take advantage of the savings opportunities for the start of the new year,” said Scott Salley, president of the Florida Retail Federation. “We’re going to see many retailers have sales of their own to piggyback.”

And for those shoppers like Joy Hawthorne of Deltona, the relief on her wallet is much appreciated as they get ready to head back to the classroom soon.

“Sometimes we buy new clothes, new shoes,” said Hawthorne. “Yeah, it really helps when you know we get the tax break.”

This new sales tax holiday is not just a win for shoppers; retailers hope they’re also looking to get more of a boost after the big Christmas holiday.

