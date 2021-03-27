Seffner man, 19, accused in deadly ‘targeted shooting’, deputies say

A 19-year-old Seffner man is accused of pulling the trigger in a “targeted shooting” that killed a man in December, deputies said.

Luis Natal Jr. now faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested Friday at the Orient Road Jail, where he’s been held since Dec. 31 on other charges.

The shooting took place about 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 5000 block of Bogdonoff Drive in Seffner. Deputies responded to several calls reporting gunshots and a man lying in the street. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister then called the homicide a “targeted shooting.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not say what led to the shooting, what evidence led to Natal’s arrest or release any other information about the incident. Natal would have been 18 at the time of the homicide.

Natal also faces a charge of carjacking from Dec. 18, according to jail records. The violation of probation charges stem from 2019 charges of robbery by sudden snatching and tampering with physical evidence.

He remains in the county jail, where he is being held without bail.