Seffner man arrested after aiming rifle at trooper who knocked on his door: FHP

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was arrested after he aimed a rifle at a trooper who knocked on his front door early Wednesday.

The FHP said the trooper went to Gregory Giles’ home just before 5 a.m. to conduct a follow-up for a hit-and-run crash.

When the trooper rang Giles’ doorbell camera and knocked on the door, Giles peeked his head over the door that had a glass window at the top.

According to an affidavit, Giles asked the trooper to identify himself and asked why he was there.

The trooper told Giles that he was there for the crash and needed to give him some paperwork.

When Giles opened the door, the affidavit said he aimed a Daniel Defense AR15 directly at the trooper.

The trooper ordered Giles to put down the weapon, “which he hesitantly complied,” the affidavit said.

The trooper arrested Giles and took him to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The affidavit said Giles told the trooper that he had been drinking. The trooper said Giles smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot water eyes and had slurred speech.

Family members told the trooper that Giles had “violent tendencies,” was an alcoholic and “should not be able to own firearms as they have increasingly been feeling uncomfortable with his habits and ownership of firearms.”

Giles was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm and use of a firearm while intoxicated.

