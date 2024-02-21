Seffner man arrested for fatally shooting driver in front of his children: HCSO

Video above: Family recalls ‘senseless’ road rage shooting that left Riverview man dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seffner man accused of shooting at a car and killing the driver in front of his family was arrested in Brevard County on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jorge Ramirez, 20, was behind the wheel during a Jan. 26 road rage incident in Riverview.

Bryan Proenza, 34, was driving with his fiancé and two young children when they encountered Ramirez near Rose Lane and Baytree Drive. Court documents state Ramirez chased the family’s SUV and struck it three times.

Ramirez drew a gun and fired at the car, according to HCSO. Proenza was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Jorge Ramirez, 20. (HCSO) and Bryan Proenza, 34, with his family.

Nearly a month after the incident, Brevard County deputies arrested Ramirez on the HCSO warrant. He was charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and faces additional charges.

“Our hearts break for this family who lost a loved one in the face of senseless violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “At this time, our detectives are meticulously piecing together the moments that led up to this fatal shooting. While this investigation is active, we urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident to please come forward.”

Speaking to News Channel 8 last month, Proenza’s family recounted the horrifying moments that followed the shooting.

“He’s like, ‘I’m dying, I love yall,’ I’m like no you’re not don’t say that,” said Rachel Keesee, Proenza’s fiancé.

Proenza leaves five children behind.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see him get shot,” his 10-year-old stepson said.

