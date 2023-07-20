Seffner woman found slain in car in front of her home, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found slain in a car in front of her Seffner home early Thursday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office’s received a call about 1:15 a.m. from a person who did not speak or was unable to speak to the dispatcher, according to a news release. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Orange Street in Seffner and found the woman dead inside a car parked in front of her home. The woman had severe upper body trauma.

The sheriff’s office did not release the woman’s name and generally does not release the names of suspected crime victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

Investigators were working at the scene Thursday morning. Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the homicide to call 813-247-8200 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477.