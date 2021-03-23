Sega's adorable Astro City Mini arcade is coming to the US

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you've been patiently waiting for a chance to buy Sega's Astro City Mini, you'll have a small window of opportunity to grab one. Limited Run Games will sell 3,500 units of the adorable micro-console (via Polygon). It goes on sale for $130 on March 26th at 10AM ET. That's this Friday, so set a calendar reminder as needed. Limited Run Games will also have a selection of accessories on offer, including a matching controller for $28.

Announced last year and only available in Japan at the time, the Astro City Mini comes with 37 classic arcade games, including highlights like Alien Syndrome, Altered Beast, Golden Axe and Virtua Fighter. The majority of the included games are localized in English. Some have sections of untranslated text, but the menus are all in English. The device itself features an LCD screen, HDMI out, headphone jack and two USB-A ports. That means you can connect the console to an external display if you find the included screen is too small. In another quality of life concession, the Astro City Mini allows you to save your progress at any point.

Engadget Japan editor Ei Ito tells us that the Astro City Mini disappointed on release, with a great game selection hampered by inconsistent emulation, poor quick saving and a lack of button mapping. It's apparently already discounted by around 30 percent in the country. Here's hoping that Sega has fixed some of those issues for its western release.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's F8 event will return, but online-only and without Zuckerberg

    Facebook is reviving F8 as a virtual-only Refresh event on June 2nd with a narrower focus and no Mark Zuckerberg keynote.

  • Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

    Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics.

  • Netflix is adapting a Keanu Reeves comic into a live-action film and anime series

    Netflix plans not one but two adaptations of BRZRKR.

  • Hard drives are about to get supercharged

    HAMR and MAMR are a pair of new methods for writing data to hard drives that could boost capacity as high as 60TB per drive, or beyond.

  • OnePlus 9 Pro review: A case against duopolies

    Conventional wisdom — and quite a bit of market data — tells us that when people start shopping for high-end smartphones, they’ll usually wind up with an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy. With the new OnePlus 9 Pro, though, OnePlus makes a convincing argument for skipping the duopoly and trying something different. That’s because the company managed to build its best smartphone yet, one truly deserving of the flagship label. Its focus on speed, screen quality, and a renewed commitment to photography just might help the brand win over a new legion of fans. It’s just too bad OnePlus’s best phones these days aren’t the deals they used to be.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Network is a reaction to the free-to-play boom

    Microsoft is using a new "Xbox Network" moniker for parts of its free online gaming service after recently enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play games like 'Fortnite.'

  • Lego unveils a Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set

    NASA worked with Lego on the 1:70 scale, 2,354-piece kit.

  • OnePlus' first smartwatch promises a two-week battery and speedy charging

    OnePlus is ready to fully unveil its first smartwatch, which costs $159. The most interesting feature is its charging speed, which promises to get you a full day's juice in 5 minutes.

  • How to pre-order the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

    OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Here's how to pre-order both of the Android smartphones.

  • Car jumps guardrail, hits spectator before splitting in half at NC dragway, video shows

    The 22-year-old fan who was injured told a TV station she couldn’t even look at her arm at first: “I thought that it was gone.”

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Zack Snyder reveals 'Justice League' sequel details that will never see the light of day

    The head of WarnerMedia has announced that the "Snyder cut" will be the final entry in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" movies.

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • 'Skinny' Justin Turner explains why he decided to drop some pounds this offseason

    Justin Turner heard the criticisms about his game while he was briefly on the free market, and he decided to do something about it by dropping weight.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.Prince Harry Lands a New Job With Hotshot Silicon Valley Startup BetterUpThe belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, described as ‘anti-social’ and paranoid by brother

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder