Seggos, DEC commissioner, to step down this spring

Feb. 22—ALBANY — Basil Seggos, who has been New York's Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner for the better part of a decade, announced Wednesday that he will step down from his post this spring.

Seggos, who has ties to the north country and Watertown, sent a short message to his staff Wednesday afternoon that said he has decided to step down, but did not provide a reason.

"After more than eight years in this role, this is the right decision for me and my family," he said. "It's time for a new chapter."

Seggos was appointed to run the state DEC in 2015, under then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, and is the longest-serving DEC commissioner in the history of the department.

Over his tenure, he's seen a great expansion in the role of the department, which was empowered to do enforcement and research to help New York achieve the goals set out in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed in 2019. He's managed large land purchases and conservation moves in the Adirondack Park, and was involved in the response to the high water events along the St. Lawrence River in 2017 and 2019, and the creation of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

Seggos once previously announced a plan to resign, in 2018, before reversing course and remaining at the helm of the department.

Over his time in office, state Senator Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, said Seggos has been a friendly and effective administrator, not overly opinionated about his role and eager to fulfill the DEC mission. Stec has worked closely with Seggos for years — since he started in the legislature Stec has been the senior Republican lawmaker on the Environmental Conservation committee, and his north country district includes many sensitive environmental areas and the Adirondack State Park, where DEC is very present.

"We get along on a personal level very well," Stec said. "He has a love of the environment, a love of the Adirondacks."

Stec said he thinks Seggos ran his department with integrity, efficiency and humility, and said he would miss the commissioner.

Stec will have a role in the replacement process for Seggos — as ranking member on the Senate Environmental Conservation committee he is likely to participate in a committee interview of whomever Governor Kathleen C. Hochul chooses to replace Seggos. Stec said there are many unknowns about that process as of now, as it's not clear who Hochul may nominate, but he said he will be holding whoever follows Seggos to a high standard set by the commissioner.

"I'm going to be measuring them against Seggos," Stec said.

The commissioner has a connection to the Watertown area, married to city native Rose (Poggi) Seggos and he maintains a summer home in the Thousand Islands.

On Thursday morning, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said he has built a good working relationship and a friendship with Seggos, and said he would be sad to see the commissioner leave. Gray first worked with Seggos when he was the Jefferson County Board of Legislators chair, and said their first big interactions were during the flooding along the river shoreline.

"In 2017 and 2019 both, the conditions with the high water, he was ever present," Gray said. "In both of those situations, he had an omnipresence. When the commissioner is here, the response of the agency kind of follows that presence."

Gray said Seggos, partially because of his ties to the region, demonstrated a strong understanding and care for the environmental needs of the north country, especially its water resources in Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River and the lakes of the north country.

He said whoever leads the DEC next will need to have that same understanding and respect for the north country and its environment.

He also said he hopes the next DEC commissioner takes what he termed a "realistic approach" to the role of the agency and how to achieve New York's climate goals.

"We have to build in a certain amount of realistic approach to get to our objectives, which are necessary," Gray said. "If someone comes in and stamps their foot right on the gas, it could get dicey."

Seggos said he will stay in office until the state budget process is completed, usually sometime in the mid-springtime. It is currently unclear who may take over, either in the interim or as a full appointee to run the DEC.