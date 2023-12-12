Segregation, poverty, inequality. How well do you know Cincinnati's neighborhoods?

A view of the Cincinnati Southern Bridge from East Price Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Cincinnatians love to tell stories about their neighborhoods, but sometimes numbers tell those stories better than we can.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources show how segregation, poverty, education, health care and other factors can influence the lives of everyone who lives in the city's 52 neighborhoods.

The Enquirer's neighborhood report cards analyzed that information and put it together for Queen City residents. You can find them at The Enquirer’s website.

Here are some of the findings:

Which neighborhoods are most segregated?

Cincinnati’s demographics overall show the city’s population is divided almost evenly between white and nonwhite residents. But dig deeper into those numbers and a more segregated city emerges.

Almost 1 in 3 city residents live in neighborhoods that are at least 75% white or Black.

The city’s most segregated neighborhoods include Mount Lookout, Mount Adams and Hyde Park, where more than 85% of the population is white, and Bond Hill and South Cumminsville, where more than 85% of the population is Black.

How Cincinnati became segregated is complicated. Discrimination, economics, history and geography all played a part in determining why people live where they do today.

Wendy Ellis, a Cincinnati native who leads the Center for Community Resilience at George Washington University, told The Enquirer last year that Cincinnati’s experience isn’t so different from other large American cities.

“Cincinnati isn’t an outlier,” she said. “It’s actually a microcosm.”

Where is poverty most severe?

Ellis and other experts say one of the consequences of segregation is a loss of economic opportunity, which creates generational poverty and limits the opportunity for home ownership.

Among neighborhoods that are at least 75% white, all but one has a poverty rate lower than the city average. Among neighborhoods that are at least 75% Black, all but one has a poverty rate above the city average.

Overall, about 1 in 4 Cincinnatians live below the poverty line. But as with the city’s numbers on race, that figure tells only part of the story.

In Lower Price Hill and Roll Hill, roughly 3 of 4 residents live in poverty. In Winton Hills, South Cumminsville and Millvale, more than half do.

Home ownership often reflects the economic status of the population in big cities, and that’s generally true in Cincinnati.

The five neighborhoods with the highest percentage of homeowners all have poverty rates well below the city’s rate. Three of them – Hyde Park, California and Mount Lookout – have the lowest poverty rates in the city.

Why do so many go without health insurance?

More than a decade after the Affordable Care Act made health insurance more widely available, almost 40,000 Cincinnatians still go without.

Most residents who lack insurance are concentrated in the city’s poorest neighborhoods. The three neighborhoods with the highest poverty rates – Lower Price Hill, Roll Hill and Winton Hills – also had the highest percentage of uninsured residents.

Making matters worse, the neighborhoods with the most uninsured residents often lack access to affordable, healthy food and tend to have higher percentages of people who smoke or suffer from high blood pressure.

Where do the most and fewest college grads live?

Education also is tied to income. With few exceptions, the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods are home to residents with the most college and advanced degrees, while the poorest are home to residents with the highest high school dropout rates.

Roughly 85% of the population in Hyde Park, Mount Lookout, Columbia Tusculum and Mount Adams has at least a college degree.

In Lower Price Hill, Camp Washington, Carthage and Winton Hills, 1 in 4 didn’t graduate from high school.

Those differences matter because education matters. The more educated people are, the more likely they are to avoid unemployment, earn a good salary and own a home.

The median annual income for someone with an advanced degree, such as a law degree, is about $100,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A bachelor’s degree brings in about $68,000 a year and a high school diploma about $40,000.

Where are the kids?

The future of education in Cincinnati depends at least in part on which neighborhoods are home to the most kids. That information will help determine where schools are built or renovated and what sort of challenges teachers and students may face, such as poverty and housing insecurity.

Neighborhoods with the highest percentages of kids also are among the city’s poorest.

In Roll Hill, half of all residents are under age 18. In Winton Hills, South Cumminsville, Millvale and Lower Price Hill, at least 1 in 3 residents are under 18.

Neighborhoods with the fewest children include Downtown, where many young professionals live, and Corryville, where thousands of college students live. Less than 10% of the population in those neighborhoods is under 18.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Segregation, housing, more: 5 takeaways on Cincinnati neighborhoods