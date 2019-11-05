Segway-Ninebot now has an electric dirt bike

Segway-Ninebot introduced Tuesday an electric dirt bike that marks the company's expansion into the powersports market.

The Chinese scooter company launched two versions of its new "Dirt eBike" at the automotive specialty products show SEMA in Las Vegas.

Segway's first foray into powersports products combines aspects of a mountain bike with the get-up-and-go of a dirt bike. And it's all electric.

These days, Segway is known for its micromobility products, namely scooters. For instance, Segwey unveiled in January the Model Max scooter, a more robust product designed to help shared scooter services like Bird and Lime reduce operating and maintenance costs.

But Segway is aiming to do more than supply scooters. The company wants to offer a range of mobility devices that combine software, robotics, and its patent-protected Segway self-balancing technology. The debut of the Dirt eBike follows the introduction of three other hybrid off-road products, including an ATV all in an effort to build out its new SegwayPowersports business unit.

The Dirt eBike falls under Segway's line of personal products, including other micromobility solutions such as the Ninebot Kickscooter and Ninebot GoKart Kit, according to the company.

"Our core focus is to create innovative transportation solutions that will help people move around their

communities -- including solutions for the urban dweller and outdoor adventurer," said Julie Tang,

marketing director at Segway. "The popularity of electric vehicles has made its way to the biking

segment and we are proud to meet the growing eco-conscious consumer demands by introducing Segway Dirt eBike, our first product focused solely on the outdoor consumer who wants a rugged and

high performance dirt biking experience."

The Dirt eBike will come in two versions, the X160 and X260. The X260 will be, as you might assume, is the beefier, heavier, longer range and more capable bike. It will also be more expensive, coming in at about $4,500.

The X260 weighs 121 pounds with the battery. While the X160, which costs $3,000, is about 105 pounds.

The X260 comes with a headlight, can hit a top speed of 46.6 miles per hour and handle steeper slopes of up to 45 degrees.

Both versions have swappable batteries. The X260 has an estimated battery range of 74.6 miles on a single charge, while the X160 has 40.4-mile range.

The product will be available for consumers will be in the first quarter of 2020, the company said.