Is SEI Investments a Good Long-Term Buy?

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) is an odd duckling in that it is a financial software provider but is also an investment management shop. Most people have never heard of the company, but the $8-billion-market-cap stock is a household name in investment management circles. The company has steadily grown its revenue and earnings while delivering strong returns for its shareholders. Is SEI Investments still a buy today?

SEI Investments' value proposition

To understand why a company like SEI is in a favorable position as a business, it helps to put yourself in the shoes of a money manager. From client relationships to regulatory issues, money managers have a lot to tackle in addition to the money management function.

Then comes a company like SEI that can provide money managers with a full-service platform that helps them perform all the major operational responsibilities and saves the need to hire as many back-office staff. A platform like this is clearly a value add and allows money managers to focus on servicing their clients.

The interesting thing is that SEI is a vertically integrated investment management business itself. SEI provides software that handles accounting, regulatory reporting, client management, and more, but it also manages money. In other words, a money manager can outsource money management to SEI Investments as well.

A wide range of services covering a wide range of clients

SEI Investments was founded in 1968 as an education and training company for financial professionals but has since broadened its services to handle investment processing, investment operations outsourcing, and investment management. Today, the company has more than 11,000 clients around the world, administers more than $570 billion in assets, and manages in excess of $300 billion in investments.

Business Segment 2018 Assets Managed or Advised 2018 Revenue Private banks $48.7 billion $483.1 million Investment advisors $65 billion $399.1 million Institutional investors $91.6 billion $333.3 million Investment managers $579.9 billion $398.1 million Other $1.9 billion $10.6 million

Data Source: SEI Investments financial reports.

As the table above shows, SEI Investments' business touches clients across the full spectrum of the investment industry. It's also clear that its revenue varies based on the type of client. In 2018, SEI generated $483 million in revenue from private banks despite only $48.7 billion in assets managed or advised because it provides a full-service product to private banks that includes business process outsourcing and investment management. SEI derives less revenue from investment managers despite significantly more assets overseen because it mostly serves as a fund administrator, a function that carries lower fees relative to asset base size.

Stable financial results

SEI Investment's services are mostly sold on a subscription basis and scale as a percentage of the asset base and scope of the services offered. Because SEI's business is mission-critical for investment management firms, it is incredibly sticky and has a high customer retention rate. Because the subscription business model is recurring in nature, it is quite stable.

