SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.40

The board of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 22nd of June to US$0.40. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.4%.

SEI Investments' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, SEI Investments was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 20%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

SEI Investments Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.24 to US$0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. SEI Investments has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. SEI Investments definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

SEI Investments Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

