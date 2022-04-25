Seitz trial set for Aug. 8

Apr. 25—CLINTON — The trial of a man accused of two counts of attempted murder is slated for Aug. 8 in Clinton County District Court.

Jacob Seitz, 39, was arrested on those charges Aug. 6 in the 300 block of Third Avenue North after two men were found with stab wounds in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North.

Court documents state police were called to the scene of an assault at 7:10 that morning, where an officer found a man with apparent serious stab wounds in front of a residence a couple houses away from where he lived and where the assault took place. Police went inside the home and found another injured man, who was a roommate of the man found stabbed in the yard. That man was found on the couch and had severe stab wounds. Officers also noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence, court records state.

The victim found inside the home was taken to MercyOne in Clinton and told officers that Seitz had stabbed him, court records state.

The stabbed man found outside told police he was inside the residence getting ready for work when he heard his roommate yelling. The door was locked, but he could hear a disturbance inside the bedroom, he said.

A man with a beard exited the room and began stabbing him, the man said. He fought the assailant and ran outside and yelled for help, court documents say.

At 7:30 a.m., 20 minutes after the initial call about an assault, Clinton County Communications received a call from a woman residing in the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The woman said Seitz came into her house through the basement. She said the man was running down Third Avenue North between houses. She did not know him personally, she said.

The woman said Seitz was wearing a white shirt and had a backpack. He left shoes, a backpack and some clothing in a different area of the 200 block of Third Avenue North, she said.

Officers found Seitz at 8:30 a.m. hiding in an overgrown area near a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue North. Seitz was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts but no shoes. Officers found dried blood on Seitz's hands, the right side of his head and his legs, the affidavit says.

Defense attorney David Zimmerman on Oct. 4 filed a notice of diminished responsibility. Seitz intends to rely on the diminished responsibility legal defense at trial, the notice says.

A pretrial conference is set for 10 a.m. July 21. Seitz remains in the Clinton County Jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only. Attempted murder is a Class B felony that carries a possible 25-year prison sentence, if convicted.