Seize $300bn of frozen Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, says EU chief - live updates

The EU should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help cover the cost of rebuilding Ukraine, one of the bloc’s top officials has said.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said the US had taken billions of dollars of assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to pay for humanitarian aid, and that a similar approach should be considered in Russia.

He told the Financial Times: “I would be very much in favour because it is full of logic. We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money.”

The West has frozen around half of Russia’s gold and forex reserves, which total roughly $600bn (£489m).

Officials in the US and EU are now considering how Russian assets could be used to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine, including through the sale of oligarchs’ seized assets.

China's export growth slumps to two-year low

China's export growth has slumped to its slowest in almost two years as the fallout from Beijing's zero-Covid policy adds to global economic woes.

Exports in dollar terms grew 3.9pc in April from a year earlier, dropping sharply from the 14.7pc growth reported in March. It was the slowest pace since June 2020.

Imports were broadly stable year-on-year, improving slightly from a 0.1pc fall in March.

The lacklustre figures show China's trade sector, which accounts for about a third of total GDP, is losing momentum as lockdowns in cities such as Shanghai hammered supply chains.

The problems heighten the risk of a deeper economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and beyond.

Rightmove boss to step down after 16 years

In corporate news this morning, Rightmove chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson has announced he's stepping down after more than 16 years at the firm.

The UK's largest property website said Mr Brooks-Johnson will remain in the role until its full-year figures are published in February 2023. The company is now starting the search for his successor.

The Rightmove chief joined the company in 2006 and rose to the top job in May 2017. He was previously a management consultant with Accenture and the Berkeley Partnership.

Shares slid 4.8pc following the announcement.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: "With Rightmove progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier and our strong trading from 2021 continuing into 2022, I have decided it is an appropriate time to seek a new challenge."

Andrew Fisher, chairman of Rightmove, said: "Peter has made a significant contribution to the success of Rightmove over the past 16 years and whilst we are disappointed that he will be leaving the business, we understand his decision."

FTSE 100 dips at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week in negative territory after a grim outlook from the Bank of England rattled investors last week.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2pc at the open to 7,374 points.

Japan joins Russian oil ban

Japan has rallied behind its G7 allies in vowing to end imports of Russian oil, though it warned the move would take time.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was an "extremely difficult" decision, but that G7 unity was important.

It's likely to have only a limited impact, given Japan imported only 3.6pc of its crude oil from Russia in March. Still, it will add to pressures pushing global energy prices higher.

Japan also said it would retain its stake in the the Sakhalin 1 oil and Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas projects in Russia.

UK targets metals in fresh £1.7bn of Russian sanctions

The UK has announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus – targeting £1.7bn of trade.

The Department of International Trade said the new measures will target goods including platinum and palladium, which are used to make mobile phones and computers.

Import tariffs will cover £1.4bn of goods, while planned export bans will hit £250m in sectors of the Russian economy most reliant on UK products, including chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery.

It takes the total value of products subjected to British sanctions to more than £4bn.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Trade, said:

We are determined to do our utmost to thwart Putin’s aims in Ukraine and undermine his illegal invasion, which has seen barbaric acts perpetrated against the Ukrainian people. This far-reaching package of sanctions will inflict further damage on the Russian war machine. It is part of a wider coordinated effort by the many countries around the world who are horrified by Russia’s conduct and determined to bring to bear our economic might to persuade Putin to change course.

EU puts Russian reserves in its sights

A top EU officials has proposed that the bloc should seize $300bn of frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help fund the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The West has taken control of around half of Putin's $600bn of gold and forex reserves, and officials are now considering how these could be used to support Ukraine's recovery.

The seizure of foreign exchange reserves would be a dramatic move, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pointed to the US decision to set aside $3.5bn of the Afghan central bank's assets to pay for humanitarian aid and compensation for victims of the 9/11 attacks.

He told the Financial Times: “I would be very much in favour because it is full of logic. We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money.”

5 things to start your day

1) Bond tremors hit Italy as eurozone risk returns with a vengeance Italian political risk is back on the table, just as the ECB debt shield disappears

2) Bank of England staff in the office just one day a week Staff spend the majority of the week working from home despite ministers urging workers to go back to the office

3) Overhaul ‘outdated’ laws and allow insects to be fed to pigs and chickens, Tesco boss says Plus: From insect feed to vertical farms - we need a bonfire of red tape to deliver the food of the future

4) Morrisons gatecrashes Issa brothers' bid for McColl's The supermarket has launched a last-gasp attempt to wrest the convenience store chain from the clutches of Asda's owners

5) ‘Save less and borrow more’ to avoid recession, economists say Rampant inflation and growing uncertainty mean experts have slashed their forecasts for household consumption

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking US falls on investor concern over higher interest rates, with focus shifting to Japanese corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.12pc, or 302.68 points, at 26,700.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.79pc, or 15.12 points, to 1,900.79.

While mainland Chinese stocks dropped at the open over global inflation worries and the toll of Beijing's Covid lockdown policies.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16pc, or 4.89 points, to 2,996.67 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.04pc, or 0.68 points, to 1,858.71.

Coming up today

Corporate: HG Capital Trust, Victrex (interim results)