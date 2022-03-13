Seize the day: Russian yachts find no safe ports in sanctions storm

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Russian yacht owners are encountering rough seas around the world as nations sympathetic to Ukraine's plight press sanctions that include impounding assets of Russia's wealthy class.

World leaders hope harsh economic sanctions that target Vladimir Putin's inner circle of oligarchs could apply pressure on the Russian president to end his brutal military assault on Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says his country froze assets totaling hundreds of millions of dollars belonging or linked to several Russian oligarchs as part of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Yachts are not sailing under Draghi's radar. Italy announced Saturday that it had seized a $580 million superyacht linked to Russian energy and fertilizer magnate Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko. The sail-assisted, motorized "SYA" – or Sailing Yacht A – was seized on Friday in the northeastern port of Trieste.

CHEMICAL WEAPONS: Russia could be preparing for chemical weapons attack; 35 killed in strike on base near Lviv: Live updates

Melnichenko doth protest, his spokesman saying Melnichenko has nothing to do with the war and thus should not be on the sanctions list. Among the world's largest yachts, his SYA is 469-feet long, or more than 1.5 football fields. It has eight decks and an underwater observation area with foot-thick glass.

The size and value of SYA dwarfs some other Italian targets, but they are not exactly dinghies. A yacht belonging to metals tycoon Alexei Mordashov, believed to be Russia's richest man, was impounded more than a week ago in the northern Italian port of Imperia. "Lady M," made in the U.S. is 215-feet long and has six luxury state rooms. Estimates of its value vary but have climbed as high as $70 million.

Roman Abramovich&#39;s Super Yacht Solaris is seen moored at Barcelona Port on March 01, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Roman Abramovich's Super Yacht Solaris is seen moored at Barcelona Port on March 01, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

TEEN TRACKING RUSSIAN YACHTS: Teenager who was tracking Elon Musk has switched to Russian oligarchs' yachts and jets

Billionaire investment guru Gennady Timshenko did not escape unscathed. His yacht Lena, a mere 126-feet long, was seized on the northeastern coastal city of San Remo.

Italy has been aggressive, but other European nations have proved unwilling to provide safe ports in the financial storm. Alisher Usmanov, who made his money in cellphones and copper, gave up his $600 million, 500-foot yacht Dilbar in Hamburg, Germany. Modest accommodations he can no longer enjoy include a 25-meter swimming pool and two helipads.

The $120 million, 280-foot-long Amore Vero was seized by France in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat. It has been linked to Igor Sechin, CEO of the Russian state oil company.

Europe is clearly taking to heart President Joe Biden's statement warning to the Russian wealthy during his State of the Union Address.

"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets," Biden said in his address. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian yachts seized in Italy, elsewhere as sanctions take hold

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury sanctions more Russian elites, oligarchs and political leaders

    The U.S. Treasury announced Friday it has sanctioned additional Russians, including Kremlin elites and political leaders who support Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The new wave of sanctions is part of a larger strategy aimed at crippling the Russian economy and leaders who have enabled Russia's unprovoked attacks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Biden administration had previously imposed a series o

  • Russian oligarch criticizes Putin's plans to seize assets of foreign companies, saying it will take the country back to the turbulent days of the Russian Revolution

    "We must be wiser and avoid a scenario where retaliatory sanctions hit ourselves," Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs said.

  • Texas judge halts state investigation into parents of transgender youth

    A Texas judge on Friday issued an injunction halting the state's investigation into parents who provide transgender youth with puberty blockers or gender-affirming care.Judge Amy Meachum of the District Court of Travis County ruled that the investigation ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) might not hold up in court and thus should be stopped for the interim, according to a press release from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas....

  • UK looking at using sanctioned properties of oligarchs to house Ukrainian refugees

    The United Kingdom is looking at potentially housing Ukrainian refugees in properties owned by Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Asked by BBC Television if homes belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs could be utilized to house Ukrainian refugees, British Housing Minister Michael Gove said he wants to look into the possibility."I want to explore an option which would allow us to use the homes...

  • Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease

    Elena Yurchuk saw families with children blown up and the hospital she worked in reduced to rubble during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know if I have a home or not," said the 44-year-old nurse from the northern Ukrainian town of Chernihiv. Yurchuk has arrived to safety in the Romanian border town of Suceava, which has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past days.

  • Some Ukrainian and Russian seafarers are being denied entry to US, possibly over concerns they'll overstay visas to avoid going home, industry groups say

    One group said it thinks officials are worried seafarers won't "go to the airport to catch their flight home and could disappear into the US."

  • Ethiopian forces burned Tigrayan man alive: rights body

    The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Sunday that government forces were responsible for burning a Tigrayan man to death, a barbaric act circulated in a widely-shared video that sparked outrage on social media.

  • Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State

    Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of...

  • Watch Police Seize $578 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Billionaire

    The “Sy A” was seized in Trieste, Italy, amid a crackdown on oligarch wealth to pressure Vladimir Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine.

  • U.S. Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine: Police

    The 51-year-old Peabody Award recipient was fatally shot in Irpin, just outside Kyiv, the head of the region’s police force said Sunday.

  • Dual registration of Russian-leased aircraft at odds with key aviation principles -U.N

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Any dual registration of foreign-owned aircraft leased by Russian carriers would be inconsistent with parts of a key agreement that sets out core principles for global aviation, the United Nations' aviation agency said by email on Friday. Russia's government said on Thursday it had proposed allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property, and for them to be given Russian airworthiness certificates. Western bans imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give most leasing firms until March 28 to sever ties with Russian airlines - sparking a game of cat-and-mouse from Asia to Africa as lenders frantically try to seize aircraft.

  • Virginia school system 'discriminated against' Asian Americans, federal judge says

    Virginia school system 'discriminated against' Asian Americans, federal judge says

  • Judge won't delay ruling on admissions discrimination in Va.

    A federal judge has again ruled against a northern Virginia school system that he found guilty of discriminating against Asian American students when it overhauled its admissions policies at a highly selective high school. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton rejected a request from Fairfax County Public Schools to delay the implementation of his ruling against the new admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The school system argued that its selection process for the incoming freshman class is well underway, and implementing his ruling now would throw the process into chaos.

  • The Ghost of Kyiv: Ukraine shares picture of 'mythical' fighter pilot

    A picture was shared and captioned: "Hello, occupier, I’m coming for your soul!”

  • What Russians can see of their war against Ukraine

    With the clampdown on independent news and social media within Russia, and the spread of propaganda and misinformation by state media, Russian citizens are getting a false picture of the war being waged by Vladimir Putin.

  • Trump blasts stories about 'mothballed' plane as fake news

    Former President Trump on Saturday denied reports that his personal plane has been "mothballed" in New York, calling the stories "fake news."Trump's personal Boeing 757 was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign, but last year it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.The former president, however, disputed the news on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications including the Daily Mail that he didn't...

  • Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech

    “In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."

  • Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

    Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...

  • Trump Held a Contest for Small-Dollar Donors to Have Dinner With Him. No One Won

    The former president has used a variety of shady tactics to raise money, including holding dubious promotions to meet him

  • Ukrainian official: Bennett told Zelensky he should take Putin's proposal to end war

    A senior Ukrainian official said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that he should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for ending the war. An official in the Israeli Prime Minster's Office denies the claim.Why it matters: Bennett has emerged as a key mediator between Putin and Zelensky in the last two weeks. Israel has said it needs to remain neutral in the mediation, but the Ukrainian official told Axios that Bennett m