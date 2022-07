NextShark

Police in Incheon, South Korea, have arrested a 20-year-old freshman at Inha University for allegedly raping a female classmate and causing her to fall to her death. The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant on Sunday due to the “risk of destroying evidence or escaping” and the suspect was brought in for questioning. Upon arrival at the Incheon District Court, reporters asked the suspect if he had anything to say to the victim, to which he simply responded, “I’m sorry.”