Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go

  • Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, then Attorney General William Barr appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee to face lawmakers' questions for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the secret seizure of data from House Democrats in 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2019 file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speak with members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump secretly seized data from the accounts of at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to three people familiar with the seizures. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • The Department of Justice is seen, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump secretly seized data from the accounts of at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to three people familiar with the seizures. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by Attorney General William Barr, right, speaks during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington. Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the secret seizure of data from House Democrats in 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 5

Trump North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN LONG
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. It just wasn't clear until now how far he would go to try to punish them.

Two House Democrats disclosed this week that their smartphone data was secretly obtained by the Trump Justice Department as part of an effort to uncover the source of leaks related to the investigation of Russian-related election interference.

It was a stunning revelation that one branch of government was using its power to gather private information on another, a move that carried echoes of President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

On Friday, the Justice Department's internal watchdog announced that it was investigating the records seizure. And Democratic leaders in Congress are demanding that former top Justice officials testify before a Senate committee to explain why the iPhone records of Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both Democrats, and their family members were secretly subpoenaed in 2018. The records of at least 12 people were eventually shared by Apple.

The dispute showed that the rancorous partisan fights that coursed through the Trump presidency continue to play out in new and potentially damaging ways even as the Biden administration has worked to put those turbulent four years in the past.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the conduct of Trump’s Justice Department was a shocking misuse of authority.

“Attorneys general’s only loyalty should be to the rule of law — never to politics,” he said.

The disclosure that the records had been seized raised a number of troubling questions. Who else may have been targeted? What was the legal justification to target members of Congress? Why did Apple, a company that prides itself on user privacy, hand over the records? And what end was the Trump Justice Department pursuing?

The revelations also are forcing the Biden Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland to wade back into a fight with their predecessors.

“The question here is just how did Trump use his political power to go after his enemies — how did he use the government for his political benefit,” said Kathleen Clark, legal ethics scholar at Washington University in St. Louis.

The effort to obtain the data came as Trump was publicly and privately fuming over investigations by Congress and then-special counsel Robert Mueller into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump inveighed against leaks throughout his time in office, accusing a “deep state" of working to undermine him by sharing unflattering information. He repeatedly called on his Justice Department and attorneys general to “go after the leakers,” including singling out former FBI Director James Comey and Schiff, now chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In May of 2018, he tweeted that reports of leaks in his White House were exaggerated, but said that nonetheless, “leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”

Schiff and Swalwell were two of the most visible Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, then led by Republicans, during the Russia inquiry. Both California lawmakers made frequent appearances on cable news shows. Trump watched those channels closely and seethed over the coverage.

There’s no indication that the Justice Department used the records to prosecute anyone. After some of the leaked information was declassified and made public during the later years of the Trump administration, there was concern among some of the prosecutors that even if they could bring a leak case, trying it would be difficult and a conviction would be unlikely, one person told The Associated Press. That person, a committee official and a third person with knowledge of the data seizures were granted anonymity to discuss them.

Federal agents questioned at least one former committee staff member in 2020, the person said, and ultimately, prosecutors weren’t able to substantiate a case.

For decades, the Justice Department had worked to maintain strict barriers with the White House to avoid being used as a political tool to address a president's personal grievance.

For some, the Trump administration’s effort is more disturbing than Nixon’s actions during Watergate that forced his resignation. Nixon’s were done in secret out of the White House, while the Trump administration moves to take the congressmen’s records were approved by top Justice Department officials and worked on by prosecutors, who obtained secret subpoenas from a federal judge and then gag orders to keep them quiet.

“The fate of Richard Nixon had a restraining effect on political corruption in America,” said Timothy Naftali, a Nixon scholar and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. “It didn't last forever, but the Republican Party wanted to cleanse itself of Nixon's bad apples and bad actors.”

The Republican Party is far too aligned with Trump to do that now, but it doesn't mean Biden should let it go, Naftali said.

“The reason to do this is not revenge,” Naftali said. “It's to send a signal to future American lawyers they will be held accountable.”

While the Justice Department routinely conducts investigations of leaked information, including classified intelligence, opening such an investigation into members of Congress is extraordinarily rare.

A less rare but still uncommon tool is to secretly seize reporters’ phone records, something the Trump Justice Department also did. Following an outcry from press freedom organizations, Garland announced last week that it would cease the practice of going after journalists’ sourcing information.

The subpoenas were issued in 2018, when Jeff Sessions was attorney general, though he had recused himself in the Russia investigation, putting his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, in charge of Russia-related matters. The investigation later picked up momentum again under Attorney General William Barr.

Apple informed the committee last month that the records had been shared and that the investigation had been closed, but did not give extensive detail. Also seized were the records of aides, former aides and family members, one of them a minor, according to the committee official.

The Justice Department obtained metadata — probably records of calls, texts and locations — but not other content from the devices, like photos, messages or emails, according to one of the people. Another said that Apple complied with the subpoena, providing the information to the Justice Department, and did not immediately notify the members of Congress or the committee about the disclosure.

And the people whose records were seized were unable to challenge the Justice Department because the subpoenas went to Apple directly. The gag order was renewed three times before it lapsed and the company informed its customers May 5 what had happened.

Apple said in a statement that it couldn't even challenge the warrants because it had so little information available and “it would have been virtually impossible for Apple to understand the intent of the desired information without digging through users’ accounts.”

Patrick Toomey, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said the seizure of congressional records was part of a series of Trump-era investigations that “raise profound civil liberties concerns and involve spying powers that have no place in our democracy.”

____

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Mary Clare Jalonick, Nomaan Merchant and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump seizures of Dems' data

    The Justice Department's internal watchdog launched an investigation Friday after revelations that former President Donald Trump's administration secretly seized phone data from at least two House Democrats as part of an aggressive leaks probe. Democrats called the seizures “harrowing” and an abuse of power. The announcement by Inspector General Michael Horowitz came shortly after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco made the request for an internal investigation.

  • Report: Former Georgia football RB Todd Gurley visits AFC team

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that former Georgia football running back Todd Gurley, current NFL free agent, visited with the Baltimore Ravens.

  • Republican senators claim “tentative” bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Republican senators emerged from a series of closed-door, bipartisan talks Thursday boasting of reaching a "tentative" deal on infrastructure, yet their Democratic counterparts wouldn't go that far. Why it matters: Members of the s0-called G20 group of 20 senators appear to be the last, best hope for a bipartisan agreement, but the split in where the talks stand highlights the ongoing gulf between the parties on roads, bridges and more.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insight

  • Bill Maher Slams Vaccinated Mask Wearers, Joe Manchin, Harry & Meghan & Talks UFOs With Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Bill Maher is taking on people who plan to still wear masks and socially distance in California after June 15. The host of HBO’s Real Time, who was forced to cancel a couple of shows after testing positive for Covid last month, said, “California, we’re back baby, June 15, maybe we can stop this silly […]

  • Most Colorado coal power plants less cost effective than wind, solar

    Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Veteran tight end reportedly works out for Ravens

    The Baltimore Ravens reportedly brought in veteran tight end Charles Clay for a visit late this week

  • FBI's Wray won't confirm or deny if Trump, aides or Congress members under investigation for Jan. 6 roles

    Wray said he was not aware of any investigation that goes "specifically to" whether former President Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus ‘has really come on’ for the Detroit Lions

    The former Badger is receiving some preseason hype in Detroit

  • Schumer demands Barr and Sessions testify over DOJ’s targeting of House Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called on former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Friday to testify over the Trump Justice Department's secret subpoenas for data belonging to House Democrats.Driving the news: At least a dozen people linked to the House Intelligence Committee had records seized between 2017 and early 2018, as part of the Justice Department's crackdown on media leaks related to the investigation into pot

  • Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

    Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime. The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a 9-year-old boy, survived.

  • The Pathetic New Chapter of the Baby Trumps

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Paul Morigi/GettyThe family that held the entire Republican Party in their death grips for the last four years is now doing what all formerly famous people do, signing autographs and being sort of pathetic.Their father may not have power anymore, but the kids have even less. Remember when Donnie Junior could control a news cycle with a tweet? Remember when Ivanka Trump could command a sea of news stories with a “sources close to” leak about how she w

  • Home Solar Is Cheap. The Stocks Have Soared. Buy Both.

    Grid electricity costs have been rising at 2.2% a year, according to the Energy Department. There’s a 26% federal tax credit on home solar installations that lasts through the end of next year, then drops to 22% for a year, then disappears. “When we survey our customers, we do find more Republicans than Democrats...which I think is not intuitive to people,” Ed Fenster, the co-founder and executive chairman of (RUN) (ticker: RUN), told me this past week.

  • Matt LaFleur: We installed our offense and threw everything at Jordan Love

    With Aaron Rodgers holding out, Jordan Love was the No. 1 quarterback at the Packers’ minicamp this week, and coach Matt LaFleur says Love wasn’t being coddled. LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t dumb anything down when replacing a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a second-year player who has never appeared in a game. [more]

  • No-name Detroit Lions WR corps could get boost from Victor Bolden, Quintez Cephus

    Two young Detroit Lions wideouts, one who spent parts of the past 2 years on practice squad, and one a 2020 5th-round pick, have impressed this spring

  • Bitcoin continues to enjoy boost from El Salvador accepting it as legal tender

    Analysts have noted that other developing countries may follow suit.

  • "Point of no return," ex-White House lawyer says of firing Mueller

    After a two-year legal battle, former White House counsel Don McGahn testified before the House Judiciary Committee about what he told special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • Australia advances in Asian qualifying for World Cup

    Australia became the fourth Asian team to advance to the third stage of World Cup qualifying after beating Nepal 3-0 on Friday. Goals from Mathew Leckie, Fran Karacic and Martin Boyle in Kuwait City earned Australia Group B honors and a seventh win out of seven matches. The Australians joined Japan, South Korea and Syria in the next round, scheduled to start in September.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Biden administration move for disabled borrowers was ‘the bare minimum,’ advocacy group says

    Advocacy groups are calling on the Education Department (ED) to forgive $14 billion in student debt held by around 518,000 borrowers who are totally and permanently disabled.

  • Detroit Lions minicamp wraps up: How do we feel about Dan Campbell's first team?

    Free Press sports writers Dave Birkett and Carlos Monarrez and columnist Shawn Windsor discuss the state of the Detroit Lions after minicamp.

  • Dems demand Trump officials testify on reported records seizure

    The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog will investigate efforts by the department during former President Donald Trump's administration to seize communications data of House Democrats, according to a DOJ official.And - top Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday called on former Attorney Generals Jeff Sessions and William Barr to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath.THIS - after the New York Times reported the Justice Department, under Trump, subpoenaed Apple for data of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information.Schumer, in a Tweet, called the news 'A gross abuse of power' and 'an assault on the separation of powers.'The White House on Friday denounced the reported actions on Democrats' phone records.The Times on Thursday reported that the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018.That included lawmaker Adam Schiff, who was at the time the panel’s top Democrat… and who, in a 2020 trial, laid out the case for Trump’s impeachment.Prosecutors under then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions were seeking to find the sources behind media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, according to the Times… which reported that Apple did hand over metadata and account information, but not photos, emails or other content.The paper - which cited unnamed committee officials among the sources - said (quote) "Ultimately, the data and other evidence did not tie the committee to the leaks, and investigators debated whether they had hit a dead end and some even discussed closing the inquiry.”But - William Barr, attorney general in Trump's latter years in office, revived the investigation, the Times said.The DOJ and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Schiff - in a statement to Reuters - said the DOJ had informed the committee last month that the investigation was closed.He said (quote) "I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”