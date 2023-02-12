Seizing Russian assets is easier said than done

Adam PLOWRIGHT
·4 min read

The idea is seductively simple: the West should turn over billions of dollars of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to fund reconstruction. But it faces major legal problems which mean little progress has been made.

After the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine last February, unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow saw an estimated $350 billion in state assets, foreign reserves and oligarch property frozen by Western banks and officials.

Nearly 12 months on, politicians and campaigners in the West are pushing for this idle wealth to be put to work rebuilding the shattered infrastructure, homes and businesses destroyed during Russia's aggression.

"So much damage has been done and the country that did the damage should pay," Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told an audience at the World Economic Forum last month.

In December, Canada began proceedings for the first time to turn over around $26 million belonging to a sanctioned company owned by oligarch Roman Abramovich -- something Russia's ambassador likened to "robbery in broad daylight".

Earlier this month, the European Commission pledged to "step up its work towards the use of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction". Poland and three Baltic states pressed publicly for action "as soon as possible".

Estonia has announced plans to be a frontrunner in the EU, drawing up its own confiscation plans.

"Putin broke it, he should fix it," former US investor and activist Bill Browder, a dogged campaigner against the Kremlin, told AFP in a recent interview.

The man behind the Magnitsky Act -- pioneering legislation to sanction Russian government officials involved in human rights abuses -- is now seeking to build pressure on lawmakers.

"There are 50 different alternative proposals for how to do it. And if you want to make sure that something never gets done, present 50 different proposals," Browder said.

The US Congress has been holding hearings on ways in which US law could be changed to enable permanent seizures, although President Joe Biden's administration has been publicly cautious about the idea.

- Proceeds of crime? -

Legal experts make a distinction between private assets frozen by Western governments -- such as an oligarch's yacht -- and state property, such as the foreign currency reserves of Russia's central bank.

In the case of private assets, legal safeguards mean Western states are permitted to permanently seize them only in very limited circumstances -- usually when they can be proven to be the proceeds of crime.

And even though Russian oligarchs operate in the murky weeds of Russian capitalism "we don't really know that the properties that have been frozen are the proceeds of crime," Anton Moiseienko from the Australian National University told AFP.

Seizing them poses a challenge to fundamental legal and human rights, such as the right to property, protection from arbitrary punishment, or the right to a free trial.

The West's public commitment to respecting the rule of law would also be on the line.

"How are you going to prove that they (the seized assets) constitute the proceeds of crime without the cooperation of Russia?" Moiseienko, an international law expert, added.

Other problems arise due to bilateral or international investment treaties signed with Russia, potentially exposing states to legal claims in international arbitration courts further down the line.

Canada so far is the only state so far to take what Moiseienko calls a "uniquely aggressive approach".

"It will be interesting to see how it plays out in court," he added.

- Immunity -

State assets such as central bank reserves pose different but equally knotty problems because they are covered by so-called "sovereign immunity" -- an understanding that one state will not seize another's property.

Western central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan are thought to have blocked reserves worth around $300 billion held with them by Russia.

"The customary international law of state immunity generally protects state assets from seizure," Paul B. Stephen wrote in the Capital Markets Law Journal last June in a review of existing legislation.

"Exceptions exist, but their scope is unclear," he added.

A lively debate has taken place between scholars since Russia's invasion about the circumstances under which Western states could "vest" assets such as central bank reserves.

Some have invoked the international law of countermeasures, which holds that one state can impose costs on another when it is acting outside the bounds of international law.

But so-called "countermeasures" are meant to be reversible.

Many lawyers believe Ukraine's best chance of compensation is to try to force a favourable agreement to end the fighting, which would include reparations -- which it is entitled to under international law.

But others argue for a more radical approach which would send a message to other states, including China.

"It seems illogical that Putin can invent new types of crimes and we cannot reinvent a legal framework to respond to those crimes," Browder told AFP.

adp/sjw/rox

Recommended Stories

  • Putin cuts Russian oil output in revenge for Western sanctions

    Russia has said it will cut output by 500,000 barrels a day next month in retaliation against Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

  • Germany’s China Dependency Is Dangerous, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Christian Lindner is worried that Germany’s economy is becoming too reliant on China and called for closer trade ties with democratic countries to counteract this dependency. Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock Is Ticking Louder on a S

  • Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war

    President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this month to rally allies one year after Russia's assault on Ukraine began, the White House announced Friday, as he aims to sustain a coalition that has supported Kyiv's defenses. The visit, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, comes as polling in the United States and abroad suggests waning support for maintaining tens of billions of dollars worth of military and economic assistance for Ukraine in the protracted war. Russia, meanwhile, is believed to be planning a renewed offensive in conjunction with the anniversary, and has stepped up its long-range strikes on Ukraine's military and civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

  • The secrets of Italy's revival, by the man leading it

    When you are head coach of the Italy rugby team, at times you must look to the smallest detail for measures of success.

  • At New York Fashion Week, Proenza Schouler offers function, less fantasy

    US fashion label Proenza Schouler on Saturday presented a low-key, functional collection, without its past conceptual showiness, as the brand marks its 20th anniversary at New York Fashion Week.Long an avant-garde and conceptual label, Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe.

  • Super Bowl LVII predictions: Guardian writers’ picks for Chiefs v Eagles

    Will Patrick Mahomes capture his second NFL title with Kansas City? Or will Philly’s all-round excellence prevail in the Arizona desert?

  • Penguins superstar Crosby picks up his first game misconduct

    There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.

  • The Green Book Helped Black Motorists Survive America’s Highways During Jim Crow

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay/Courtesy of HarperCollins/Library of CongressRoad trips with my family were always adventurous while I was growing up. They served as miniature portals to other worlds where I could gather stories of cultures and livelihoods outside my own. I could experience a quick sampling of a series of alternative realities as an observer in a lengthy car ride.On our regular trips to the Smoky Mountains, Florida beaches, Disney World, or Nickelode

  • Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

    The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids. If the issue drags on, the entire process of admitting new members into the military alliance will become questionable, President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with the Finnish news agency STT. Lithuania is set to host a NATO summit in the Baltic nation's capital on July 11-12.

  • Grieving a daughter's Covid death in Wuhan - while being surveilled

    Yang Min has demanded "justice" for her daughter, who died of Covid in China three years ago.

  • Former Russian regional governor is sentenced to 22 years in prison

    KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -Popular ousted Khabarovsk region governor Sergei Furgal was sentenced by a Russian court to 22 years in prison on Friday after it found him guilty of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals. Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005, when he was a prominent local businessman in Russia's far east. In a statement posted on Telegram, Russia's prosecutor general's office said: "The court established that Furgal and his accomplice, guided by selfish motives and a desire to increase the income of a commercial organization controlled by him, ... created an organised group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors."

  • A New (Alleged) Liar in Congress Just Dropped

    By now, many people know about serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who made up almost his entire resume and claimed to be Jewish on the campaign trail. He’s facing various investigations and stepped down from his committee assignments but is still somehow in Congress. And now, the House GOP appears to have another fabulist on their hands!

  • Female Energy Secretary Claps Back After Nevada Governor Questions Whether She 'Actually Understands' Science

    "Big words can be intimidating, I understand," Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm, only the second woman to hold the title, said in response to Gov. Joe Lombardo's comments

  • Long Island Republican warns of 'suburban uprising' over New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to rezone land to allow greater density for affordable housing

    Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Politico there'd be a "suburban uprising, the likes of which you've never seen before" over Hochul's plan.

  • Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons

    Former Trump administration officials have expressed frustration and confusion in recent days over revelations that Chinese surveillance balloons hovered over U.S. airspace during their time in office. As more information has emerged about the extent of China’s use of balloons to surveil the U.S. and other countries — another object was shot down over waters…

  • 'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing

    "I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.

  • Security Council Secretary: Russians have started "huge offensive", but have huge problems with it

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the Russians have started their "huge offensive", but the invaders are having "huge problems" with it. Source: Danilov on the air of the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "They have huge problems with the huge offensive.

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • Opinion: House Republicans launched their big investigations this week. Guess how that went

    Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.

  • Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile

    Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.