Seizure of dogs from unoccupied home under investigation in St. Landry Parish

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department investigation in connection with a November small animal seizure and alleged search warrant falsification by a pair of animal control investigators has been handed over to the District Attorney for further review, according to a parish council member.

Finance Committee Chairman Wayne Ardoin at a December meeting requested that Sheriff Bobby Guidroz proceed with an investigation that involved the two investigators who responded to a complaint and allegedly entered an unoccupied home in the Sunset area without first obtaining a search warrant.

On Wednesday night Ardoin told the Council that he was informed by Guidroz that the contents of the investigation had been given to District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Parish Council member Wayne Ardoin at a Dec. 22 meeting, requests an investigation into the dog seizure incident.

During his presentation at the Dec. 22 meeting, Ardoin said the investigators whom he did not name, allegedly took the dogs from the residence without a warrant. However, the investigators after leaving the house with the animals allegedly obtained a warrant in connection with the incident from former State District Court Judge Ledricka Thierry.

At both the December meeting and again on Wednesday night, council members did not discuss the investigation matter in either open or closed sessions.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said at the December meeting that he is aware of the allegations contained in the investigation. Bellard added that he would comment on the matter at a later time.

Ardoin also told the Council that the investigators, after leaving the residence with the two dogs, allegedly misled Thierry into signing the warrant in order to justify the animal seizure. Ardoin added that the two dogs were later brought to the parish animal shelter by the investigators.

The seizure of the dogs and the obtaining of the warrant by the investigators were described in a pair of separate Sheriff Department complaints made in December by former parish animal control director Terri Courvelle and Michelle Benoit, who said she lived in the home where the dogs were taken.

Story continues

Courvelle, who was fired from her position as animal control director in November by Bellard, alleged in her complaint that she was with investigators Spencer Cornette and Mark Kidder who entered the Benoit home allegedly without a warrant.

The two investigators and Courvelle were responding to a complaint made to animal control that the dogs had been left in a house that Courvelle said appeared to be abandoned.

In her complaint, Courvelle also stated that she told investigators not to enter the Benoit residence because she and the investigators had not first obtained a warrant which would have allowed them legal entrance. However, Courvelle alleged that entry into the home was made and the rat terriers were taken when they came to the door.

Courvelle later stated in the complaint that she received a phone call from Kidder informing her that he had obtained the warrant from Thierry and that Bellard had been notified.

Benoit wrote in her complaint that she was not in the residence at the time that her dogs were taken.

During her presentation at the December meeting, Benoit told council members that she was staying elsewhere at the time the dogs were seized, but that she routinely fed the animals and provided them with water when they were alone in her house.

Benoit said in the statement that she became aware that her dogs were missing from the house after a neighbor told her there was a note on the door asking Benoit to call the animal control shelter in Opelousas.

In her statement, Benoit also said that she was allegedly threatened with arrest by investigators that she did not name, if she did not sign the dogs over to the shelter.

“I signed over the dogs. That was the last I heard from (the investigators),” Benoit wrote in the complaint.

Benoit told the Council that she does not know what happened to her dogs after they were delivered to the animal shelter.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Seizure of dogs from unoccupied home under investigation in St. Landry