    SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

    Sveriges Riksbank

    SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-11-16

    Transaction type:

    SEK Credit

    Tender date:

    2020-11-16

    Time for submission of bids:

    11.00-11.30 (CET)

    Payment date:

    2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)

    Maturity date:

    2021-02-15

    Duration:

    91 days

    Offered volume:

    Unlimited

    Lowest accepted bid volume

    SEK 50 million

    Maximum number of bids from each participant:       

    1

    Rate

    Repo rate

     

    Transaction type:

    SEK Credit

    Tender date:

    2020-11-16

    Time for submission of bids:

    11.00-11.30 (CET)

    Payment date:

    2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)

    Maturity date:

    2021-05-17

    Duration:

    182 days

    Offered volume:

    Unlimited

    Lowest accepted bid volume

    SEK 50 million

    Maximum number of bids from each participant:       

    1

    Rate

    Repo rate

    All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
    tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on November 16, 2020.
    Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

    Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET)

    Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se




