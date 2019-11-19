The SEL Manufacturing (NSE:SELMCL) Share Price Is Down 86% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held SEL Manufacturing Company Limited (NSE:SELMCL) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 86%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 54% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 31% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

SEL Manufacturing isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years SEL Manufacturing saw its revenue shrink by 26% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 33% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Investors in SEL Manufacturing had a tough year, with a total loss of 54%, against a market gain of about 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 33% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

