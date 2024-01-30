Selah Freedom | Morning Blend

TechCrunch

Co-created by Kai-Uwe Demasius and Aron Kirschen, engineering graduates from the Dresden University of Technology, Semron's chips use electrical fields to perform calculations instead of electrical currents -- the medium of conventional processors. This enables the chips to achieve higher energy efficiency while keeping the fabrication costs to produce them down, Kirschen claims. "Due to an expected shortage in AI compute resources, many companies with a business model that rely on access to such capabilities risk their existence -- for example, large startups that train their own models," Kirschen told TechCrunch in an email interview.