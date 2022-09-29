Selawik man charged with murder in death of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

Sep. 29—A 23-year-old Selawik man is facing murder charges in the death of his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend and their unborn child, Alaska State Troopers said.

Floyd Stoney told troopers that he passed out from drinking Sunday night and woke to find his girlfriend, Kierra Foxglove, was no longer at home with him, according to a sworn affidavit filed in support of the charges in Kotzebue court.

Stoney told troopers he found Foxglove at another house and became angry with her, the affidavit said. He grabbed her and demanded they leave, it said.

Outside, Stoney said, he punched her numerous times, including after she fell to the ground and hit her head on the wheel of an ATV, according to the affidavit. Foxglove became unresponsive and Stoney drove her to his home, where the affidavit said he asked his mother to call for medical help.

Foxglove was brought to the Selawik Clinic and pronounced dead just after 4 a.m., according to the affidavit. A health aide at the clinic reported the death to troopers, who said they responded to the Western Alaska village from Kotzebue at first light on Monday.

Foxglove was about five to six weeks pregnant with Stoney's child, he told troopers during the interview.

He was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter of an unborn child. He is being held at the Kotzebue Regional Jail.