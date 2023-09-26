Selby Library commemorating 25 years of excellence and a legacy dating to 1907

Selby Library, an integral part of downtown Sarasota's cultural landscape at 1331 First St., will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a commemoration event on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a diverse range of exhibits that showcase the library's rich history and contributions to the community. There also will be a Creation Station open lab, where attendees can use state-of-the-art technology to craft unique items.

The celebration will include presentations by Mote Marine Laboratory and the Sarasota History Center, offering unique insights into Sarasota's past and the library's enduring role in shaping its future. Remarks by Sarasota County commissioners Mark Smith and Ron Cutsinger will also offer a glimpse of the library's vision and commitment.

Selby Library's legacy extends far beyond its 25 years of service. In 1907, the library's story began when the Ladies' Town Improvement Society began a small library in an upstairs room of a building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Pineapple Avenue.

"We have pioneering women to thank for infusing the community with the means to expand education and literacy," said Renée Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources. "John Hamilton Gillespie donated a room for their book collection. Today, our library system has expanded to hold 2.8 million books including print, visual and electronic formats."

The community is invited to celebrate the milestone, paying homage to Selby Library while looking ahead to a brighter future.

Sarasota Libraries is a system of 10 community branches, a history center, and a mobile library that provides opportunities for lifelong learning, and enriching activities across all ages. Its collection extends beyond physical books, offering resources to nearly 200,000 cardholders through mobile services, a phone app, and an extensive digital library.

Submitted by Merab Favorite

