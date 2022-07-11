Seldom found seashell was suspiciously heavy. Outer Banks park reveals creepy reason

Seashell hunters from across the nation are attracted to North Carolina’s barrier islands and a surprising example of why turned up on the Shackleford Banks inside Cape Lookout National Seashore.

“A large, fist-sized shell was found just sitting on top of the sand,” the park reported in a July 9 Facebook post.

“This was on the sound-side beach, so totally unexpected. When it was picked up, the shell was heavy so it was thought to be packed with sand. When the shell was turned over — nope not sand! The living snail was still ‘at home’ in the shell!”

It was a giant tun, and their shells can grow to 8 inches, experts say. A photo shared by the park showed the occupant was pale, squishy and too big to fit all the way into the shell.

This is what the shell’s occupant looked like when it was turned over.

“Tun shells are not often found on our beaches, finding an empty shell would have been a great find, but finding a living one was outstanding!” the park reported.

Seashells typically wash ashore after their tenants die and get eaten by other sea creatures, experts say.

No theories were offered as to how this one ended up alive on dry land. Giant tuns “are carnivores with their primary food source being sea cucumbers, but they will also take sea urchins, sea stars and sometimes bivalves and crustaceans,” the park said.

The species thrives in warm tropical and subtropical waters and they’re fond of coral reefs, bays and coves “at a depth range of 5-80 meters,” experts say.

Park officials report the live tun and its shell were released “off the end of the dock on the sound side of Shackleford Banks.” The Shackleford Banks is the southernmost island at Cape Lookout National Seashore and is reached only by private boat or ferry.

The park’s Facebook post has gotten more than 2,400 reactions and comments as of July 11, including some who noted it proved why collectors should “always check your shells before taking them home.”

