Select Board meets Thursday to discuss future of Natick police Sgt. James Quilty

NATICK — The Select Board plans to meet Thursday to discuss Sgt. James Quilty's future with the Natick Police Department.

Quilty pleaded guilty Monday in Middlesex Superior Court to three counts of indecent assault and battery in relation to a 2020 sexual assault on a police dispatcher. He has been on unpaid administrative leave.

Thursday's special meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. According to the meeting's agenda, the Select Board will meet in executive session "to discuss the discipline or dismissal of" Quilty.

Natick police Sgt. James Quilty, left, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery. He is pictured here in 2016 with Chief James Hicks.

"My only comment is that I am glad that we were able to coordinate the calendars of all five members of the Select Board almost immediately to convene for this important executive session and that the town has been careful to retain its right to issue future discipline throughout this matter," board Chair Paul Joseph said Tuesday.

Earlier: Natick police sergeant pleads guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery

Police Chief James Hicks referred comment to the Select Board.

Quilty's lawyer, Michael Perpall, declined to comment.

Quilty was indicted a year ago by a Middlesex grand jury for an incident that occurred on April 12, 2020. Authorities said Quilty and the victim, a Natick police dispatcher, attended an after work get-together along with other members of the Natick Police Department.

During the gathering, authorities said Quilty repeatedly touched the victim inappropriately and ignored her commands to stop.

Quilty has been a Natick police officer since 2005. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

Upon pleading guilty, Quilty was placed on probation for three years and ordered to register as a sex offender. He also must complete a sex offender treatment program and undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and any followup recommendations. He must also stay away and have no contact with the victim or her family.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick Select Board calls special meeting to discuss James Quilty