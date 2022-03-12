Select Board Votes To Put 2 School Com Vacancies On May Ballot

HOPKINTON, MA - In a special Hopkinton Select Board meeting Saturday morning, members voted unanimously to place two School Committee vacancies that suddenly emerged earlier this week on the May 16 annual town election ballot.

The meeting was convened to determine whether there was time to place these vacancies on the ballot. Alternatively, the Select Board had the option to appoint two people to fill these openings temporarily.

"Two members of the School Committee have suddenly and unexpectedly resigned," said Select Board Chair Irfan Nasrullah. "This has created a circumstance that requires immediate attention by the Select Board due to the scheduling required for the annual town election."

The School Committee announced the two vacancies at a special meeting Friday evening. They were created by the abrupt resignation on members Joe Markey and Meg Tyler earlier in the week.

Markey and Tyler were cleared of an accusation of an open meeting law violation at a Feb. 15 School Committee meeting after an investigation was conducted by Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh.

An open meeting law violation complaint was filed by a resident on Jan. 31 because the two conducted a Zoom meeting with current School Committee candidate Christopher Melton, which he posted about on Facebook, according to the complaint. This was found not to violate open meeting law, as a quorum of School Committee members was not present.

"We're grateful to both members for the time they have dedicated and the contributions they have made in support of our Hopkinton Public Schools," Nasrullah added, noting that School Committee members "play a crucial role in our community." Members have navigated the district through the challenges of the pandemic; the anniversary of the school system shutdown due to the onset of COVID-19 was Friday.

Nasrullah noted the importance of putting the names on this year's ballot rather than the Select Board making the appointments because it gives residents the power to determine the School Committee's future direction. All members concurred.

In order to have an election for the two vacancies, two candidates must come forward to run for the seats. They must gather 50 signatures beforehand, which must be validated by the Town Clerk's office for them to be placed on the ballot.

School Committee positions are for three years. Markey's seat is on the ballot in 2023, while Tyler's seat comes up for election in 2024.

The seat currently held by Chair Nancy Cavanaugh is already on the ballot, and Melton is challenging her for the seat. This position is for the full three-year term.

Select Board member Muriel Kramer thanked the remaining School Committee members and town staff for making the election option possible. She also urged prospective candidates to reach out to current elected officials for advice on collecting signatures and on campaign finance rules.

"I just want to encourage people who are interested to make sure they find out about the process as quickly as possible," she said. "Like this week."

Nancy Cavanaugh clarified that the School Committee Friday evening "did not take a position or request in any way for the Select Board to put this out as an appointed position."

"We merely met to clear the way so that the positions could be filled in a way that's determined to be the best," she continued. "A number of people, I think, have expressed a hope that this would be able to be put out to the voters to make a decision, at least in May."

Town Manager Norman Khumalo noted that Degan had put out a six-point plan, which Degan went on to explain.

"Starting Monday, any registered voter can appear in person to declare their intent to run," Degam explained. They also must declare which of the three seats they are running for. Candidates must collect at least 50 signatures which need to be verified by the Town Clerk's office before the name can be placed on the ballot by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 28. Degan urged people who are interested to contact his office.

Another option would be for potential candidates to appear for the town caucuses the following week. Only one of the dates has been set at this time and was not confirmed during the meeting.

Kramer also recommended that prospective candidates collect extra signatures in case some cannot be validated.

The Select Board will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15. The School Committee will meet again on Thursday, March 17.

This article originally appeared on the Holliston-Hopkinton Patch