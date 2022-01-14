Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) shareholders have earned a 15% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 14%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 16%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, Select Harvests actually shrank its EPS by 30%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.4% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. We think that the revenue growth of 22% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Select Harvests shareholders have received returns of 15% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 2%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Select Harvests better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Select Harvests (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

