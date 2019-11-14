Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Select Interior Concepts's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Select Interior Concepts had US$188.1m of debt, up from US$147.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$8.65m, its net debt is less, at about US$179.5m.

How Strong Is Select Interior Concepts's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Select Interior Concepts had liabilities of US$76.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$199.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.65m as well as receivables valued at US$68.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$198.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$259.7m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Select Interior Concepts's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.2 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The silver lining is that Select Interior Concepts grew its EBIT by 520% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Select Interior Concepts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.