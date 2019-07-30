Is Select Sands (CVE:SNS) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Select Sands Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Select Sands had US$4.37m of debt, an increase on US$2.77m, over one year. However, it also had US$3.23m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.15m.

TSXV:SNS Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Select Sands's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Select Sands had liabilities of US$2.12m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.26m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.23m and US$1.12m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.03m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Select Sands is worth US$3.70m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Select Sands will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Select Sands actually shrunk its revenue by 19%, to US$16m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Select Sands's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$566k. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of-US$1.9m into a profit. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Select Sands I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.