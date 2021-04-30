Selecta Biosciences Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

- By GF Value





The stock of Selecta Biosciences (NAS:SELB, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.01 per share and the market cap of $338.2 million, Selecta Biosciences stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Selecta Biosciences is shown in the chart below.





The reason we think that Selecta Biosciences stock might be a value trap is because Selecta Biosciences has an Altman Z-score of -2.73, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Selecta Biosciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.92, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Selecta Biosciences is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Selecta Biosciences is poor. This is the debt and cash of Selecta Biosciences over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Selecta Biosciences has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $16.6 million and loss of $0.69 a share. Its operating margin of -342.36% in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Selecta Biosciences's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Selecta Biosciences over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Selecta Biosciences is 154.1%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40.4%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Selecta Biosciences's ROIC is -113.15 while its WACC came in at 10.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Selecta Biosciences is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Selecta Biosciences (NAS:SELB, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 81% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Selecta Biosciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

