The Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Share Price Is Up 161% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 161% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Selective Insurance Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 21% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Selective Insurance Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 181%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Selective Insurance Group shareholders are up 9.4% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 23% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

