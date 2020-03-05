'Selective outrage': Republican leader accuses Schumer of 'inciting violence' over abortion speech despite Trump's Supreme Court attacks

Mitch McConnell has condemned Democratic rival Chuck Schumer, who said Republicans and Supreme Court justices who support overturning landmark abortion rights would "pay the price".

Speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, the Senate Majority Leader said "there is nothing to call this except a threat, and there's absolutely no question to whom it is directed", suggesting that if Senator Schumer had shouted his remarks to another American outside their workplace, "they would hear them as threatening or inciting violence."

He said: "No matter the intention, words carrying the apparent threat of violence can have horrific unintended consequences,

Senator Schumer addressed abortion rights demonstrators on the steps of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the high court began arguments in the first abortion-related case under Donald Trump's administration, which has supported efforts to overturn women's access to abortion without excessive government intervention.

The president's appointment of two conservative justices now gives the court a conservative majority.

In June Medical Services LLC v Russo, the court will hear a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring doctors that perform abortions have admitting privileges in nearby hospitals, which opponents say effectively prevents people from seeking a termination in a state where two of its three remaining clinics - all hundreds of miles apart - could close under the rule. The state also imposes several other restrictive measures opponents say make it excessively difficult to get the procedure.

Louisiana's law is similar to a Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016 after justices rules the policy was too restrictive. Plaintiffs in the 2020 case argue that a reversal of that 2016 decision would not be justified.

Mr Schumer told protesters that legislatures attempting similar moves to restrict abortion rights "have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price ... You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Mr McConnell used Mr Schumer's remarks to condemn Democrats, who he accuse of coordinating a "left-wing attack on the judiciary."

The justices "do not and must not serve at the pleasure of angry partisans" and "do not need to pay any mind to unhinged threats as shameful as they may be," he said.

His remarks come less than a week after the president attacked liberal justices Sonya Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who Mr Trump demanded recuse themselves from any court challenges to his administration.

In her dissent to the court's recent decision to lift an injunction on the president's immigrant "public charge" rule, Justice Sotomayor said the court was disproportionately granting stay requests from the administration over other emergency appeals.

Mr Trump had also appeared to threaten the Supreme Court justice, saying that "she's trying to shame people with perhaps a different view into voting her way and that's so inappropriate, so let's see what happens."





Senator McConnell accused his rival of trying to "gaslight the entire country" by clarifying that he said Republicans would pay a "political price" for establishing a conservative majority on the court - an effort also backed by Mr McConnell, who has boasted about stacking judicial appointments in other courts with conservative judges, which could hand Republicans legal victories in challenges to anti-abortion legislation.

Mr Schumer said his comments were a warning that the justices "will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights" against the Supreme Court's ruling.

In an unprecedented breach of the Supreme Court's impartial view from the bench, Justice John Roberts said the Senate Minority Leader's remarks outside on Wednesday were "dangerous" and Donald Trump said "serious action" must be taken.

"Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous," he said in a statement. "All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favour, from whatever quarter."

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley also plans to introduce a resolution to condemn Senator Schumer's comments