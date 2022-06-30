Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss on 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2, but some fans took issue with the moment

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez on season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building." Hulu

The first two episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" premiered on Hulu Tuesday.

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you're not already caught up on the new season of the mystery-comedy.

Mabel (Selena Gomez) kisses Alice (Cara Delevingne), but some fans took issue with the kiss.

The first two episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" season 2 premiered on Hulu Tuesday, and fans of the mystery-comedy are already buzzing about a kiss between Mabel (Selena Gomez) and posh artist Alice (Cara Delevingne).

On "Framed," the second episode of the new season, Mabel arrives at Alice's chic downtown art gallery to find that the artist has created a sculpture of her. Alice then instructs the tightly-wound Mabel to "destroy" the sculpture for a cathartic act of performance art.

The destruction seems to release something in Mabel, who's been flirting with Alice for most of the second season, and the two share a passionate kiss in the midst of the gallery floor.

But while the intimate moment definitely seemed like a release for Mabel, some fans on Twitter took issue with Gomez's closed-mouth approach to the kiss.

"Selena just open the mouth please," one fan wrote, while others called the kiss "so awkward" and "bland as hell."

Some users correctly pointed out, however, that Gomez's character Mabel struggles with past trauma and intimacy issues, and that her awkward kiss with Alice likely reflected her character's emotional baggage.

After their intense make out in the gallery, Mabel and Alice grow closer and eventually begin a relationship. However, as the season goes on, it becomes clear that Alice is hiding something. But whether or not she's responsible for Bunny's shocking murder — and framing Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel for the crime — remains to be seen.

The first two episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" season 2 are currently available on Hulu, and new episodes will premiere weekly. You can watch the trailer for this season below.

