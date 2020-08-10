Selena Gomez and David Henrie spark 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot rumors with cryptic video

Is a "Wizards of Waverly Place" reboot in the works? Selena Gomez fans were left pondering the possibilities Sunday when the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared a video featuring her former on-screen brother, David Henrie.

The short clip, which she posted to her Instagram stories, shows the two reuniting on what appeared to be a film set.

The video opened with Henrie, 31, standing by a fake hedge as he lets out a pensive "hmmm." He then panned the camera to the other side of the bush, where Gomez, 28, stood with her back against the prop as she let out a similar "hmmm" in agreement. She was also seen tapping her chin, suggesting the two are up to something.

Henrie also shared the cryptic footage on Instagram, igniting rumors that the Disney Channel classic could be making a comeback.

Although, in subsequent Instagram stories, he makes a similar exchange with TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Unfortunately, fans are left in the dark about what this could possibly mean, whether it be a "Wizards of Waverly Place" reboot or something else entirely.

This isn't the first time rumors started swirling of a reboot, as Henrie spoke to Entertainment Tonight last September that he and Gomez "talk about it all the time" and that "we have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

The two played siblings Justin and Alex Russo on the long-running Disney Channel series, which ran for four seasons between 2007 and 2012.

